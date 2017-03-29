Global Controlled-Release Compound Fertilizer Industry Opportunities, Product Type, Application And Forecast To 2022
Controlled-release compound fertilizer is a granulated fertilizer that releases nutrients gradually into the soil (i.e., with a controlled release period). The slowness of the release is determined by the low solubility of the chemical compounds in the soil moisture. Since conventional fertilizers are soluble in water, the nutrients can disperse quickly as the fertilizer dissolves. Because controlled-release fertilizers are not water-soluble, their nutrients disperse into the soil more slowly. The fertilizer granules may have an insoluble substrate or a semi-permeable jacket that prevents dissolution while allowing nutrients to flow outward. Controlled-release fertilizers are also called coated or encapsulated fertilizers because the release is controlled by a polymer coating that contains a water-soluble fertilizer. Nutrients are released out of coated fertilizer through osmosis at a rate that is positively correlated with increased temperature.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Controlled-Release Compound Fertilizer in Global Market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
ICL
Koch
J.R. Simplot
Agrium
Florikan
JCAM Agri
Haifa Chemicals
AGLUKON
Kingenta
Shikefeng Chemical
SQM VITAS
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Polymer Coated Compound Fertilizer
Non-Polymer Coated Compound Fertilizer
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Professional
Consumers
Agriculture Industry
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
1 Market Overview
1.1 Controlled-Release Compound Fertilizer Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Polymer Coated Compound Fertilizer
1.2.2 Non-Polymer Coated Compound Fertilizer
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Professional
1.3.2 Consumers
1.3.3 Agriculture Industry
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 USA Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 ICL
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Controlled-Release Compound Fertilizer Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Type 1
2.1.2.2 Type 2
2.1.3 ICL Controlled-Release Compound Fertilizer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.2 Koch
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Controlled-Release Compound Fertilizer Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Type 1
2.2.2.2 Type 2
2.2.3 Koch Controlled-Release Compound Fertilizer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.3 J.R. Simplot
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Controlled-Release Compound Fertilizer Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Type 1
2.3.2.2 Type 2
2.3.3 J.R. Simplot Controlled-Release Compound Fertilizer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.4 Agrium
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Controlled-Release Compound Fertilizer Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Type 1
2.4.2.2 Type 2
2.4.3 Agrium Controlled-Release Compound Fertilizer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.5 Florikan
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 Controlled-Release Compound Fertilizer Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Type 1
2.5.2.2 Type 2
2.5.3 Florikan Controlled-Release Compound Fertilizer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
………..CONTINUED
