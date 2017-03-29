Global Gastrointestinal Drugs Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
Gastrointestinal Drugs – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 To 2022PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, March 29, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary
This report studies the global Gastrointestinal Drugs market, analyzes and researches the Gastrointestinal Drugs development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Abbott Laboratories
Allergan
AstraZeneca
Bayer
Boehringer Ingelheim
GlaxoSmithKline
Janssen Biotech
Sanofi
Takeda Pharmaceutical
Valeant Pharmaceuticals
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, Gastrointestinal Drugs can be split into
Acid Neutralizers
Antidiarrheal and Laxatives
Antiemetic and Antinauseants
Anti-inflammatory Drugs
Biologics
Others
Market segment by Application, Gastrointestinal Drugs can be split into
Hospital Pharmacies
Retail Pharmacies
Online Pharmacies
Table of Contents
Global Gastrointestinal Drugs Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022
1 Industry Overview of Gastrointestinal Drugs
1.1 Gastrointestinal Drugs Market Overview
1.1.1 Gastrointestinal Drugs Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Gastrointestinal Drugs Market Size and Analysis by Regions
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 Gastrointestinal Drugs Market by Type
1.3.1 Acid Neutralizers
1.3.2 Antidiarrheal and Laxatives
1.3.3 Antiemetic and Antinauseants
1.3.4 Anti-inflammatory Drugs
1.3.5 Biologics
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Gastrointestinal Drugs Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Hospital Pharmacies
1.4.2 Retail Pharmacies
1.4.3 Online Pharmacies
……
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Abbott Laboratories
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Gastrointestinal Drugs Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 Allergan
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Gastrointestinal Drugs Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.2.5 Recent Developments
3.3 AstraZeneca
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Gastrointestinal Drugs Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.3.5 Recent Developments
3.4 Bayer
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Gastrointestinal Drugs Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.4.5 Recent Developments
3.5 Boehringer Ingelheim
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Gastrointestinal Drugs Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.5.5 Recent Developments
3.6 GlaxoSmithKline
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Gastrointestinal Drugs Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.6.5 Recent Developments
3.7 Janssen Biotech
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Gastrointestinal Drugs Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.7.5 Recent Developments
3.8 Sanofi
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Gastrointestinal Drugs Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.8.5 Recent Developments
3.9 Takeda Pharmaceutical
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 Gastrointestinal Drugs Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.9.5 Recent Developments
3.10 Valeant Pharmaceuticals
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 Gastrointestinal Drugs Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.10.5 Recent Developments
Continued....
