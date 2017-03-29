Building Automation 2017 Market Growth, Opportunities and Analysis, Forecast To 2022
Building Automation Market 2017
This report studies the global Building Automation market, analyzes and researches the Building Automation development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Honeywell
Johnson Controls
Siemens
UTC
Schneider
Ingersoll Rand (Trane)
Azbil
General Electric
Eaton
Legrand
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, Building Automation can be split into
Security & Access Control Systems
Facilities Management Systems
Fire Protection Systems
Market segment by Application, Building Automation can be split into
Commercial Buildings
Residential Buildings
Government Buildings
