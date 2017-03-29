Global Multiphase Pumps Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
Global Multiphase Pumps market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturerPUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, March 29, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary
Global Multiphase Pumps market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
ITT Bornemann
Leistritz
Sulzer
FMC Technologies
General Electric Company
Colfax (Warren)
Baker Hughes Incorporated
Flowserve Corporation
OneSubsea
HMS Pumps
Novomet
SPX Corporation
NETZSCH
Request For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1082653-global-multiphase-pumps-market-research-report-2017
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Multiphase Pumps in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Twin-Screw Multiphase Pumps
Helico-Axial Pumps (Centrifugal)
Progressive Cavity Pumps
Electric Submersible Pumps
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Multiphase Pumps for each application, including
Petroleum Applications
Refineries
Storage and Transportation
Food & Beverage
Other
Complete report details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1082653-global-multiphase-pumps-market-research-report-2017
Table of Contents
Global Multiphase Pumps Market Research Report 2017
1 Multiphase Pumps Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Multiphase Pumps
1.2 Multiphase Pumps Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Multiphase Pumps Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category) (2012-2022)
1.2.2 Global Multiphase Pumps Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016
1.2.3 Twin-Screw Multiphase Pumps
1.2.4 Helico-Axial Pumps (Centrifugal)
1.2.5 Progressive Cavity Pumps
1.2.6 Electric Submersible Pumps
1.3 Global Multiphase Pumps Segment by Application
1.3.1 Multiphase Pumps Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)
1.3.2 Petroleum Applications
1.3.3 Refineries
1.3.4 Storage and Transportation
1.3.5 Food & Beverage
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Global Multiphase Pumps Market by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.1 Global Multiphase Pumps Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Multiphase Pumps (2012-2022)
1.5.1 Global Multiphase Pumps Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.5.2 Global Multiphase Pumps Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
……
7 Global Multiphase Pumps Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 ITT Bornemann
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Multiphase Pumps Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 ITT Bornemann Multiphase Pumps Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Leistritz
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Multiphase Pumps Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Leistritz Multiphase Pumps Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 Sulzer
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Multiphase Pumps Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 Sulzer Multiphase Pumps Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 FMC Technologies
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Multiphase Pumps Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 FMC Technologies Multiphase Pumps Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 General Electric Company
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Multiphase Pumps Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 General Electric Company Multiphase Pumps Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 Colfax (Warren)
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Multiphase Pumps Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 Colfax (Warren) Multiphase Pumps Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 Baker Hughes Incorporated
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 Multiphase Pumps Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 Baker Hughes Incorporated Multiphase Pumps Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.8 Flowserve Corporation
7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.8.2 Multiphase Pumps Product Category, Application and Specification
7.8.2.1 Product A
7.8.2.2 Product B
7.8.3 Flowserve Corporation Multiphase Pumps Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.9 OneSubsea
7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.9.2 Multiphase Pumps Product Category, Application and Specification
7.9.2.1 Product A
7.9.2.2 Product B
7.9.3 OneSubsea Multiphase Pumps Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.10 HMS Pumps
7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.10.2 Multiphase Pumps Product Category, Application and Specification
7.10.2.1 Product A
7.10.2.2 Product B
7.10.3 HMS Pumps Multiphase Pumps Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.11 Novomet
7.12 SPX Corporation
7.13 NETZSCH
Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1082653
Continued....
Norah Trent
wiseguyreports
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here