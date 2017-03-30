El Consuelo Garners Gold at Tequila Aficionado’s Brands of Promise Awards
In early February, 2017, El Consuelo Blanco Tequila was bestowed a Gold Medal in Tequila Aficionado Media’s hotly anticipated 4th Annual 2016 Brands of Promise© Awards in the Certified Organic Tequila Category.
“We are flattered and humbled to receive this Brand of Promise Award from Tequila Aficionado,” said a spokesperson for Tequila Spirits, LLC, importer of El Consuelo.
“We felt the same way the judges did when we first tasted El Consuelo blanco,” continued the spokesperson. “We believe our small batch process produces the best tasting tequila in the world.”
Crafted by Altos Cienega Unidos (NOM 1570) in the village of Rancho Lagunillas nestled in Atotonilco El Alto, the prized Highlands Region of Jalisco, Mexico, it is a micro-distillery in the truest sense.
El Consuelo (meaning “to comfort” in Spanish) is produced with social consciousness to support the Mexican agave farmers and the community in which they live.
A union of over 20 dedicated growers supplies El Consuelo with the finest estate grown, lovingly cared for, and Certified Organic Tequilana Blue Weber Agave.
El Consuelo is Organically Certified under the strict, transparent and ethical standards set forth by Organic Certifying Agency, Mayacert.
Mayacert, has provided its services to small, medium and large farmers, processors and food exporters for the past fifteen years.
The leader in multi-certification systems, Mayacert is internationally accredited as an Organic Certifying Agency by both the European Union and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).
Every hand blown bottle of El Consuelo tequila proudly displays the USDA seal of approval ensuring that every step of its production process—from farm to glass—meets government guidelines for purity and wholesomeness.
El Consuelo is also Certified Kosher by Jay Kosher, widely recognized in the multinational Kosher certification field.
By all accounts, organic and kosher spirits consumption and awareness is on the rise in the United States and abroad.
The Distilled Spirits Council of the United States (DISCUS) reports that the US is the global leader in tequila
consumption. Persistence Marketing Research depicts North America as the second largest consumer of kosher foods in the world.
Given these facts, Erika Vargas Flores, General Manager of Altos Cienega Unidos--one of a handful of women in management positions within the Tequila Industry--pursued both organic and kosher certifications “…to ensure El Consuelo’s rightful place in the highly competitive international Tequila market.”
These often overlooked and under-served spirits industry segments are poised to become worldwide, multi-billion dollar categories in just a few short years.
In preparation, Tequila Spirits, LLC has partnered with online retailer, Traino’s Wine & Spirits in New Jersey to meet the current overwhelming demand for award winning El Consuelo tequila.
“We make tequila the way that tequila was meant to be,” declares Vargas Flores, “pure, and free of chemicals, or any additives.”
