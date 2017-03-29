SPL REALTY PARTNERS CLOSES MAINPLACE MALL DEAL IN SANTA ANA, CALIFORNIA WITH DESTINATION XL
SPL Realty Partners Represents DXL in their 16th Southern California LocationSANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Santa Monica, CA | March 29, 2017 — Scott Lifschultz, founder and president of SPL Realty Partners, a leading retail tenant representation firm, is pleased to announce the signing of the 16th DXL lease in Southern California located at 2800 N. Main Street in Santa Ana.
The 5,500 SF space will be built on the exterior of MainPlace Mall, formerly known as Westfield MainPlace, and is anchored by Macy’s, JC Penney, Nordstrom, 24 Hour Fitness and Ashley Furniture. Construction is scheduled to commence by the end of April. Centennial Real Estate Company purchased the super-regional mall from Westfield last year.
The team of Scott Lifschultz, SPL Realty Partners and Michelle Austin of Retail West represented the Tenant in this transaction, while the Landlord was represented in-house. SPL Realty Partners acts as the exclusive real estate broker for DXL in SoCal and has consummated the majority of the leases in the territory.
Scott Lifschultz stated, “As DXL continues their brand transformation from Casual Male XL, we continue to source and secure the best regional locations in each market in SoCal and are proud to play a role a significant role in their real estate strategy.”
ABOUT DXL
Destination XL (DXL) is a unique, all-inclusive superstore that offers one of the most extensive assortments of men’s Big & Tall clothing, shoes and hardline products available anywhere. This “under-one-roof” concept is designed to make the big and tall man’s shopping experience more convenient and enjoyable. From value-priced apparel to high-end designer names, in Big sizes XL-6XL and Tall sizes LT-5XLT, Destination XL offers styles for everyone.
ABOUT SPL REALTY PARTNERS
SPL Realty Partners is a Los Angeles-based retail real estate brokerage and consulting company primarily focused on representing retail chains in their real estate strategy and expansion throughout Southern California and the United States. Our clients include and have included Lorna Jane, DXL, The Container Store, TruFusion, Johnny Was, Sundance Cinemas and CVS Pharmacy. SPL also provides real estate services to owners, developers and investors nationwide.
scott lifschultz
SPL Realty Partners
917-575-9894
email us here