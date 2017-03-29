Dr. Marc Harrison Recognized As One of the Top Leaders in Healthcare
Becker’s Hospital Review came out with their list of “100 Great Healthcare Leaders To Know” and included Dr. Harrison. This marks the first time Dr. Harrison has appeared on the list as he started in his role as CEO last October.
The 2016 Becker’s list, in a news publication for healthcare executives, looked at healthcare leaders who are working to navigate the current environment. The recognition focuses on strong leadership during the ever-changing times with the repeal and replace efforts in Congress and the turn to value-based care in healthcare systems.
Becker’s also recently named Intermountain as one of the top healthcare workplaces in the nation. Intermountain’s wellness program, LiVe Well, was highlighted as part of receiving the workplace recognition. Dr. Harrison himself has showcased the LiVe Well messaging that includes with him as a competitive triathlete.
The entire list can be viewed on Becker’s Hospital Review website.
