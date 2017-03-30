Manfrotto Distribution US adds 360Rize to its Line of Power Brands
360Rize, a company specializing in virtual reality 360 video technology, announced its product line is now being distributed by Manfrotto Distribution Inc.
Manfrotto a Vitec Group Company (NYSE:VTC)
360Rize’s hardware products serve as 360 video arrays for multiple cameras and allow content creators to film 360-degree videos at resolutions as high as 16,000 x 8,000 pixels. This includes 2D and 3D stereoscopic VR camera mounts and the 360-degree camera systems. Content filmed with these products can be viewed in large projection domes, Mac's, PC's, multiple web and 360 media players or with Oculus Rift, Samsung Gear VR, Google Cardboard and other virtual reality HMDs (head-mounted displays).
"This is a very exciting step for 360Rize. When it comes to camera and production equipment distribution, Manfrotto Distribution US is one of the most respected names in the industry and we're thrilled to be working with them to help make 360 video technology widely available," said 360Rize CEO and founder Michael Kintner.
"VR and 360 shooting is one of the most exciting new channels in imaging. We are thrilled to be representing 360Rize as their US Distributor. Their products are of the highest quality and help define the category. So, in that sense, they are very much like the Manfrotto brand. That is why they are the perfect partner for us," said Adam Mirabella, President of Manfrotto Distribution US.
This news follows the announcement that 360Rize was awarded a patent and multiple provisional patents for its virtual reality 360 video technology patented 360 Plug-n-Play™ product lines. These systems re-purpose small action camera’s like GoPro™, Yi™ Technology and micro-cinematic cameras like Blackmagic Designs and ZCam’s into the unique patented 360 Plug-n-Play™ camera arrays for creating high resolution spherical 360 video. The patent covers the multi-camera holding assemblies which its original 360Heros company brought to the market back in 2012.
About 360Rize/360Heros Inc:
360Rize a 360Heros Inc., company specializing in virtual reality 360 video technology, creates 360 spherical video camera systems that capture 360 video content as high as 12K resolution VR content. 360Rize also develops 360 video workflow solutions such as 360CamMan™, the world’s first VR media management software and many other 360 video work flow solutions. Through years of research and innovation, 360Rize is empowering content creators to push the limits of this emerging technology and its unique modular 360 Plug-n-Play product line it allows producers to use the action and cinematic cameras in multi-camera arrays or unplug them and use them as they were intended allowing producers to efficiently camera manage their video equipment for multiple purposes.
For additional information about 360Rize formerly 360Heros, visit www.360rize.com. Follow 360Rize on Facebook at www.facebook.com/360Rize, on Twitter www.twitter.com/@360_Rize or www.instagram.com/360rize.
About Manfrotto (Vitec Group) – www.manfrotto.us
Manfrotto is the world leader in the design, production and distribution of professional products for photography, video and entertainment. The company was founded in 1972 based on Lino Manfrotto’s experience, and its mission has always been to support and simplify the work of reporters, photographers and producers. The Imagine More project adds to this historical mission the idea of fueling the enthusiasm of weekend photographers and supporting the surge of new amateurs. Part of the UK-based Vitec Group since 1989, Manfrotto has now become a worldwide presence. In its nine key markets – Italy, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, China, Japan, Hong Kong, the United States and from 2016 in the Netherlands – it is represented by its own direct distribution system, Manfrotto Distribution, whereas in 80 other countries sales are handled by independent distributors. Through the Imaging Division of Vitec Group, Manfrotto Distribution owns the following leading international brands: Manfrotto, Gitzo, Lastolite by Manfrotto, Avenger and is the U.S. distributor of Bowens, Gossen, Metz and National Geographic.
For additional information about Manfrotto, visit manfrotto.us. Follow Manfrotto on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ManfrottoSchoolOfXcellence, on Twitter www.twitter.com/@manfrotto_us or wwww.instagram.com/manfrottoimaginemore.
