Does using social media lead to divorce?

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- John A. DeMarr, P.I., a California private investigator, has appeared on the cable television show AMERICA TRENDS with Dr. Gina Loudon, reporting on new research showing married couples aged 18 to 39 who use social media are twice as likely to be contemplating divorce.

DeMarr, a licensed California private investigator since 1988, discussed ways his investigators use social media to unmask cheating behavior, including a new study out of Boston University, showing married couples aged 18 to 39 who use social media are 32% more likely to think about leaving their spouse than similar married couples who do not use social media. The study revealed non-social network users are 11.4% happier with their marriage than heavy social media users. And heavy social media users were 32% more likely to think about leaving their spouse, compared with 16% for non-users.

“These results track with our experience,” says DeMarr, “and give our investigators a clear path to identifying and documenting high-risk pre-divorce behavior. The Boston University study confirms our investigative experience. Heavy social media users enlarge their circle of friends, seek out old flames, and hook back up with hometown, high school and college social circles. This behavior gives investigators with many examples of both flirting and outright infidelity.”

“The Boston University data show that a state with a 20 percent increase in Facebook users shows a 2.18% growth in the divorce rate,” says DeMarr. “This does not necessarily mean Facebook users are more likely to divorce. But it may be a significant predictor of divorce rates. And our investigations show that Twitter and Facebook reveal heavy social media users are more likely to cheat on their spouse, or give up information about hidden relationships. Social media sites are a treasure trove of information about cheating spouses.”

