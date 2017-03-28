US Cryotherapy™ announces its newest franchise opening
Cordova, TN opened to the public on March 27, 2017.
“We have been working hard for a while to bring US Cryotherapy and all the great services and benefits to the community and people of the Greater Eastern Memphis Area”, said Eric Montgomery, Franchise owner. “The center looks great, the awareness around the country for holistic wellness and alternative healthcare centers is on the rise; this couldn’t be a better fit for us or this area”, concluded Montgomery.
“US Cryotherapy is the cryotherapy brand people trust”, said Kevin Kramer, CEO & Co-Owner of US Cryotherapy. “When you walk into one of our centers nationwide, you get the same core values of quality services, great customer care with superior safety and explanation of the process and benefits, and most importantly, you get value-based pricing which is absolutely critical for consumers to make this a part of their weekly routine. We are the only True Whole Body Cryotherapy company in the US (using no liquid nitrogen in any of our products). We deliver over 10,000 treatments per month around the country without incident, and we are growing because we take care of your recoveries. That implies we help people feel better naturally because what we do works better than anything of our competitors, and because we place extreme value in our services model to track every treatment, follow every safety procedure, and train every employee the same so the customer feels taken care of at US Cryotherapy in every way.” added Kramer.
US Cryotherapy Cordova is located at: 750 N. Germantown PKWY Cordova, TN 38018. Contact them at (901) 413-6575. Hours of operation, pricing, and other information can be found at: http://www.uscryotherapy.com/location/cordova-tn/
About US Cryotherapy:
US Cryotherapy™ is a cold air therapy & equipment company based in the Sacramento, CA area. They operate Company owned wellness and recovery centers in Roseville and Davis, CA, Scottsdale AZ, and Redondo Beach CA (at Velocity Sports Performance) opening at the end of February 2017. The Franchising Division currently has 8 open locations with various new centers opening around the country throughout 2017. US Cryotherapy introduced Whole Body Cryotherapy (WBC) to the United States creating the market in 2011, was the first and remains the only company offering whole body, walk-in chamber therapy using no liquid nitrogen for cooling. The C4 systems accommodate up to four people in the chamber per session and are all-electric refrigerated cold fresh air. There are documented advantages in areas of: safety, outcomes, and convenience using US Cryotherapy equipment. US Cryotherapy has become a global leader in WBC having administered more than 500,000 treatments since 2011 in multiple locations throughout the US, averaging an estimated 10,000 customer visits per month across the US and growing, with exceptional safety, service, and customer experience reviews. US Cryotherapy manufactures its proprietary equipment in the US and directly sells equipment to various independent medical groups, sports teams, NCAA, and for home use as well.
US Cryotherapy is owned and operated by the Kramer family. US Cryotherapy's Corporate Offices are located at 1490 Drew Ave, Suite 110 Davis, CA 95618. # 866-279-2796 www.uscryotherapy.com
For more information regarding US Cryotherapy, contact Kevin Kramer – CEO, at kkramer@uscryotherapy.com, or call 707-301-7690
