Star Mountain Capital CEO Brett Hickey to Speak at iGlobal Forum’s 5th Independent Sponsors Summit in New York, NY
Mr. Hickey will be speaking on the panel, “The Growing Role of the Independent Sponsor in the Private Equity Market” at 9:00am on April 20th. Mr. Hickey will be joined by other prominent industry executives including Nicholas S. Russell from Tuckerman Capital, Michael Carrazza from Solaia Capital Advisors, Michael Arguelles from Stonehenge Partners, James Kim from MTN Capital Partners LLC, and Claudine M. Cohen from CohnReznick LLP. The panel will discuss the current trends and the future of the independent sponsor model in the lower middle-market.
About Star Mountain Capital:
http://www.StarMountainCapital.com/
Investing in the Growth Engine of America ® – Star Mountain, founded by Brett Hickey in 2010, is a specialized lower middle-market asset management firm. It has a differentiated business model and “Collaborative Ecosystem” including its three-channel approach to investing into small and medium-sized businesses via Direct Investments, Primary Fund Investments and Secondary Fund Investments.
Star Mountain Charitable Foundation is a New York not-for-profit 501(c)3 focusing its charitable activities on improving lives via Health & Wellness (including cancer research), Education & Career Development, and Economic Development / Job Creation.
About iGlobal Forum’s 5th Independent Sponsors Summit:
The mission of iGlobal Forum is to connect business executives across the same industry and provide an exchange platform for education and strategic relationships.
