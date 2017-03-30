LOBO Systems launches construction plant work platform solution
LOBO Application - Construction Plant Maintenance
The Problem
A safe working at height platform is necessary for work shop and field based maintenance repairs. Maintenance tasks are a high priority, for example servicing, which includes regular inspections of engines, gearboxes and hydraulics, identifying faults and repairing or replacing faulty parts and carrying out routine servicing of plant and equipment.
The Solution
The LOBO Advanced Platform System is a perfect working at height product that offers the solution and provides a safe, sturdy and quick to assemble system around, under and over any construction plant machinery.
The LOBO System is a versatile work platform product that combines the flexibility and strength of traditional scaffolding with the simplicity and mobility of tower systems. This combination provides the ultimate access system that can be utilised across all maintenance industries and no assembly tools are required.
The system is particularly useful if you have awkward and restricted areas to reach and is quick to erect - the system in the photographes took only 20 minutes to assemble.
LOBO can be easily configured to fit all the major manufacturers including JCB, Caterpillar, Case, Hitachi, John Deere, Hyundai, Kawasaki, Manitou, Volvo and many more.
The LOBO System comprises of trestle legs that vary in size, with adjustable top and fixed side bracing clamps. Steel or aluminium tubes are then passed through the clamps; the clamps are hand tightened to form a trestle. Sway braces, wheels, handrails, out riggers, adjustable extensions and even a lifting beam can be added to enhance the construction.
The LOBO System can be transported from site and assembled with ease from a flat pack into any required configuration, by your own vehicle mechanics.
Product Benefits
a) LOBO is scalable, adaptable and adjustable to meet your on-going and changing requirements. Simply add more
components or alter your existing configuration to satisfy the demands of the next task. Protect your initial
investment with a product that will meet all your access needs safely!
b) LOBO is a rigid and stable product, which meets or exceeds current safety regulations. Handrails can be fitted
in seconds, at any point in the erection process.
c) LOBO’s steel structure ensures many years of product life cycle and a system that will not shake or rattle. The
system can also include a slider lifting beam kit and a Towerstore storage unit.
d) LOBO’s modular approach means components fully integrate and can be hand carried. Fully constructed systems can
also be made mobile by the addition of wheels.
Cost Benefits
Experience shows that deploying the LOBO System reduces the costs associated with hiring scaffolding and constructing bespoke access systems. By reducing your reliance on out-sourced scaffolding and engineering companies cost savings will be achieved – easily in a 12-month period.
With this quantifiable reduction in costs comes the added savings associated with reduced down-time and greater productivity from your maintenance department.
Available 24/7, quick to erect – and above all safe – it is immediately adjustable for your next job with no staff waiting time while scaffolders are engaged or new fixed-frame structures are manufactured.
Re-configurable, again and again, this product comes with no disposal costs and minimal replacement and on-going training costs.
Robert Bokros
LOBO Systems Ltd
+44 (0)7929 197265, North America 800-640-5492
email us here
New LOBO advanced platform demonstration video