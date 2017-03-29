Medical and Energy Intuitive Daniela A. Rambaldini of Earth Moon and Sun Energetics to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

There is more to life than what we’ve been led to believe. We’re more than just bodies living in physical form.” — Daniela A. Rambaldini

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 29, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intuitive wisdom is the truth that lies at the inner core of each of us. The more we allow ourselves to honor that wisdom—to give ourselves the opportunity to connect with it and to give it a voice—the more powerful we become. We come into a greater understanding of our own authenticity, have the space to act on it, and allow it to manifest in our life. That’s living in an empowered way.

Intuition allows us to perceive existence beyond our most basic physical senses. Everything our senses are presented with is an expression of energy, but most people haven’t developed abilities to perceive and experience the vastness of what this omnipresent energy is. Conventional science has only begun to scratch the surface of realizing and understanding what exists beyond our human senses.

Medical and energy intuitive Daniela A. Rambaldini, founder of Earth Moon and Sun Energetics, has an innate ability to sense energy that most other people haven’t yet learned how to discern. Daniela can tap into your energy field and read the stories that are imprinted into it. Using techniques of energy medicine, Daniela can also enhance and improve how energy flows through your body and mind. This clears the physical and emotional blocks that can compromise your health and hinder your personal empowerment.

“Anyone who resonates with what I offer has already recognized there is more to life than what we’ve been led to believe,” says Daniela. “We’re more than just bodies living in physical form. There is a fundamental creative force of life that permeates us all. It is the source from which we arise and the source to which we will all ultimately return. When you realize this, you begin to develop a deep appreciation for the mystical aspects of life.”

Since she was a child, Daniela felt at one with everything and recognized that all is a unique expression of the same creative force. The natural world fascinated her. She was obsessed with deepening her understanding of life, seeking truth, exploring the boundless freedom of Spirit.

Today, Daniela seeks to guide others through their own journey of personal evolution to cultivate self awareness, inner serenity, vibrant health, joy, gratitude, and a sense of oneness with others.

Daniela conducts intuitive reading on her own or in your presence via an online video call, phone conversation, or in person meeting. Daniela communes with spirit guides to offer insights that are honest and unbiased and shares what she perceives. Based on this powerful assessment, Daniela provides recommendations for how you can naturally resolve imbalances and shift into healthier and more empowered ways of living. The techniques and approach Daniela uses in each session are tailored to uniquely address the specific needs of the client at the time.

“All my clients share a deep desire to live happily and healthily,” says Daniela. “It’s my desire to help them do that.”

