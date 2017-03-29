SST Group, Inc. Annouces Three new DMC-EZ DICOM CD/DVD Media Creators
Using the latest hardware and software allows SST Group to stay in the forefront of DICOM CD/DVD distributionSANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 29, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SST GROUP INTRODUCES THREE NEW MODELS TO ITS DMC-EZ™ DICOM CD/DVD MEDIA CREATOR LINE
Santa Clara, CA, March, 29th 2017 – SST Group, Inc., a leading provider of medical disc publishing solutions, PACS software and accessories releases the DMC-EZ 55, DMC-EZ 575 and the DMC-EZ 3600.
The DMC-EZ 55™ is perfect for small clinics, imaging centers and hospitals. It incorporates the Primera Bravo™ SE3 high-performance recorder/inkjet printer solution with CD or DVD production and supports both manual and automated disc creation and labeling. It includes a tower server with display, keyboard, mouse and 1-year manufacturer’s warranty. The DMC-EZ 55 delivers 20 full CDs per hour.
The DMC-EZ 575™ is ideal for medium-sized clinics, imaging centers and hospitals and incorporates the new Primera Bravo 4202. This high-performance dual recorder/inkjet printer solution with CD and DVD production, supports manual and automated disc creation and labeling. It includes a tower server with display, keyboard, mouse and 1-year manufacturer’s warranty. The DMC-EZ 575 delivers 30 full CDs per hour.
The DMC-EZ 3600™, provides the best fit for medium and large clinics, imaging centers and hospitals and integrates the Rimage Catalyst™ 6000. It boasts a high-performance dual-recorder robot utilizing an Everest™ 600 thermal printer for higher volume CD and DVD production and the highest quality printing. It supports manual and automated disc creation and labeling and includes a tower server with LCD display, keyboard, mouse and 1-year manufacturer’s warranty. The DMC-EZ 3600 delivers 30 full CDs per hour.
“Integrating the latest disc publishing technologies allows SST Group to leverage new imaging technologies such as 3D TOMO, Cardiac Echo and Breast MRI. The growing increase in image and study sizes now demands cutting-edge technology to effectively receive, store and record these images and studies to CD, DVD and Blu-Ray media,” explains Mike Sutherland, Director of Sales. “These new offerings coupled with SST Group’s premier DICOM software, provide the most advanced DICOM distribution solutions available.”
About SST Group
Based in the heart of Silicon Valley, SST Group has been an innovative leader in DICOM image delivery and management since 2004. Products range from simple data storage to specialized DICOM medical solutions and include image delivery systems, DICOM utilities and software designed to store, organize and share medical images within PACS systems. As a key partner to leading medical equipment manufacturers, SST solutions are bundled with PACS solutions and DICOM modalities such as CT, MR, XA, and are used in over 2500 hospitals and private clinics worldwide. For more information about SST Group visit www.sstgroup-inc.com. Follow SST Group via Facebook, LinkedIn and Google+ and subscribe to product update emails and newsletters through the link on the homepage. DMC-EZ 55, DMC-EZ 575, and DMC-EZ 3600 are trademarks of SST Group, Inc., and members of the EZ hardware and software product family designed to help medical professionals manage and distribute medical information.
For more information contact:
Mike Sutherland, Director of Sales
msutherland@sstgroup-inc.com
847-777-6944
www.sstgroup-inc.com
Richard Murphy
SST Group, Inc.
4083503450
