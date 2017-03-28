New Balsamic Vinegar Gift Pack from Gourmet Living
The labels and contents of these two wonderful balsamic vinegars have been certified by the Italian authorities and are designated as IGP. In keeping with Gourmet Living's rigorous standards, these balsamic vinegars contain no additives or preservatives and are bottled in Italy under the strict supervision of the Italian Growers Consortium.
Sheila May of Gourmet Living states the following, "Many commercial brands of balsamic vinegars are not properly aged and bottled in accordance to the centuries-old traditions of Emilia Romagna. With this 2-Pack, buyers get an opportunity to see the difference in two excellent balsamic vinegars from the same grape-stock that have been barrel-aged for different lengths of time. The difference in taste and viscosity is quite significant."
Goccia Nera is a less expensive balsamic vinegar best suited for vinaigrettes, glazes and marinades. While most commercial balsamic vinegars have a density level of below 1.04, Goccia Nera has a density level of 1.07 and is more viscous. Goccia Nera is sold in a 250ml bottle and normally retails for $21.50.
Goccia d'Oro is a premium grade balsamic vinegar with a density level of 1.33. This award-winning balsamic vinegar comes with an attractive display box and wax seal and makes a great gift for cooks and gourmands seeking a high-quality balsamic vinegar. This is a must-have gift for fellow gourmands. Goccia d'Oro retails for $34.50.
Buyers save 10% when they purchase the 2-Pack and can experience for themselves the big difference in authentic balsamic vinegars.
Gourmet Living's balsamic vinegar product line has been created to give buyers an authentic taste of artisan vinegars at various price points to suit their budget. A few drops of this vinegar is all that is needed to create a dish that tastes as if it were made in the heart of Italy itself. These vinegars are made from pressed Trebbiano and Lambrusco grapes in Modena, Italy, and then aged in oak, chestnut and cherry barrels.
