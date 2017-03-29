Drift to Sleep Celebrates The 1 Year Anniversary of their 3 Different Lines of Made in USA Moldex Ear Plugs
Three different lines of Drift to Sleep's Moldex Made in USA ear plugs have been available on Amazon.com for over 1 year. Blocks out all manner of noise.CARSON, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 29, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drift to Sleep's first line of ear plugs was 20 pairs of Soft foam disposable earplugs that adjust to most size ear canals. It comes in a gift ready Purple box along with a handy plastic pocket pack for hygienic storage of ear plugs when not in use. Tapered for a snug fit while gently conforming to the ear canal. Non-irritating smooth surface. MADE IN USA Highest Independently tested NRR 33
Drift to Sleep followed it up with a Value Priced disposable set of 50 Pairs SPARKPLUGS ® Moldex NRR 33 which blocks out all manner of noise while protecting your hearing. Extra-soft, lightweight foam for all day comfort. Easy to use, shaped to fit even very small ear canals.
Drift to Sleep's earplug blocks out noise so you get a good night's sleep. Sleep is essential to mental health and a good nights rest.
Drift to Sleep's 3rd line of earplugs is the first dual mode re-usable earplugs that not only protect wearers from noise but, with a quick Flip, also allows better communication when needed, without the inconvenience of removing earplugs.The Flip cap allows you to easily switch from a closed position NRR 24dB, for protection from continuous noise, to an open position NRR 4dB, when you need to communicate or hear. Effective hearing protection for most noisy environments, plus the ability to hear more clearly away from the workplace. All without taking out your earplugs and having to refit them again. Flip to Listen earplugs can be easily washed and reused Ideal for Gun ranges, Construction, Motorcycles, Athletic and Motorsports
Drift to Sleep's 3 lines earplugs can be purchased on Amazon.com and come with a 100% Satisfaction Guarantee
https://www.amazon.com/Drift-Sleep-Plugs-Moldex-Pairs/dp/B00VTID4KK/ref=
https://www.amazon.com/Moldex-Sparkplugs-Foam-Earplugs-Pairs/dp/B01DJ4IER4/ref=
https://www.amazon.com/Protection-Reduction-RE-USABLE-Concerts-Shooting/dp/B01N57FJN4/ref=
Chris Smith
Drift to Sleep
323-739-3983
email us here