Julien Courbe, Financial Services Advisory Leader, Launches Brand New Official Website

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Julien Courbe , is pleased to announce the launch of his brand new official website. The site can be found at www.juliencourbe.com and will host an array of information about financial services technology, banking, capital markets, insurance and asset & wealth management.Julien Courbe frequently covers technology-enabled business transformations, cost reduction programs, and risk and regulatory solutions.His considerable experience in banking, capital markets, insurance, and asset & wealth management companies make him one of the finest consultants available to clients who want to create unique customer experiences, navigate risks or regulatory complexities, optimize deals, secure assets and stimulate innovation in their industries.In 1999, Julien graduated from the prestigious Ecole Nationale Supérieure des Télécommunications in Paris France with a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering with highest honors. That same year, he moved from his position as the President of Web Consulting Services at Telecom Etudes to a job with KPMG in New York, where he worked as a media and telecommunications analyst. Two years later, he joined the powerful global business consulting firm BearingPoint as a Managing Director at their New York office, where he would grow in stature and influence over the next eight years.In 2009, Courbe moved from BearingPoint to his current position at one of the leading professional services firms in the world. After spending four years as their Financial Services Technology Consulting Leader, he moved into asset and wealth management—a field in which people regarding him as a true thought leader. Quickly demonstrating an ability to help clients develop competitive advantages, Courbe also led the development and implementation processes for several global risk management operations and systems.Julien continues to be a frequent speaker at various trade associations around the world, speaking on subjects like technology innovation and digital disruptions. With over 2 decades of experience advising US financial services, serving the global banking and capital markets industry, and asset and wealth management, Julien Courbe is truly one of the most knowledgeable people working in finance today.TO:Julien CourbeJulienCourbe.com917-859-1800