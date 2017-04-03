Vanessa Blake Cosmetics enters the pain relief and CBD Market with Puriskin CBD Therapy
Puriskin by Vanessa Blake Cosmetics enter the pain-relief and CBD MarketNEW YORK, NEW YORK (NY), UNITED STATES, April 3, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Natural, British skincare brand Puriskin by Vanessa Blake Cosmetics, widen their market reach with an expansion into the pain-relief sector and the rapidly evolving CBD industry. Puriskin CBD Therapy, is the emerging wellness brand’s newest addition to their high spec portfolio of performance skincare formulations and meets the growing consumer interest in health-enhancing cannabis products that perform without providing unwanted mind-altering side effects. Blended without THC (the mind altering cannabis component), Puriskin CBD Therapy harnesses CBD’s efficiency as a proven, non-pyschoactive cannabis component for pain, anxiety and nausea in a topical formula that uplifts and combines cooling, anti-inflammatory benefit with nerve support for fast- acting pain relief.
The certified pharmaceutical-grade CBD (cannabis oil) extract used in Puriskin CBD Therapy, interacts with the body’s endocannabinoid system balancing pain and immune response and provides targeted therapeutic release to affected areas of the body in a sophisticated formulation enhanced with antibiotic, GLA-rich essential oils, immune-strengthening Vitamin B5 and Vitamin E and the rapid heat-reducing properties of cucumber for powerful pain management and physical recovery.
‘We are particularly proud to be entering the sectors of pain-relief and cannaboid formulation,’ advises Marva Williams founder of Puriskin by Vanessa Blake Cosmetics, ‘Puriskin CBD Therapy represents a new level of efficacy in our mission of providing truly life-enhancing natural products that improve physical well-being without compromising the bodies delicate system with harmful compounds and initial feedback indicates that the cream will be a notable support in clinical and personal use for a wide range of painful conditions.’
The light-weight topical moisturizer is formulated for all skin types including highly sensitive and traumatized skin and can be applied to any areas experiencing discomfort for the relief of chronic and localized pain including aches, joint and muscle injury, inflammation, anxiety, arthritis and further painful conditions.
Offered in two practical travel sizes – a 50ml airless dispenser and a handy 15ml travel tin retailing at $39.99 and $14.99 respectively, Puriskin CBD Therapy is suitable for vegans and vegetarians and in keeping with the brand’s wholesome ethos is entirely free of lanolin, steroids, petrochemicals and parabens.
Puriskin CBD Therapy is being made available to the consumer in a worldwide release on the official brand sites from April 1st with a wider roll-out to health and wellness, consumer and medical outlets slated throughout 2017.
For more information about Puriskin visit www.vanessablakecosmetics.com and www.puriskinbyvb.com or follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @puriskin #puriskin
PURISKIN is a British natural skincare and aesthetic mineral cosmetics brand developing restorative products originally for use in clinical practice and informed by the principles of complementary medicine to support the healing mechanisms of skin as well as to reduce the skin’s bruising and inflammatory responses post injury or invasive treatments such as needling, surgery and radiation therapy.
Parent company Vanessa Blake Cosmetics is a mineral make-up brand delivering a well-being approach to beauty, beauty services and skincare servicing consumer and trade in the mainstream, medical aesthetic and fashion markets. The British brand was founded in 2008, is London-based and has key offices in Atlanta and New York. Based on positive feedback from both general practice and practitioners in alternative therapy PURISKIN is furthering its reach into the consumer market.
CBD (Cannabidiol) is the second most abundant cannabinoid in the cannabis plant after TCH (tetrahydrocannabinol - the main psychoactive constituent of Cannabis) and is only one of over 85 cannabinoids currently identified from the plant that has proven medicinal properties with anti-inflammatory, antispasmodic, analgesic and cell-regenerative benefits being researched for the healing market. CBD, THC and other cannabinoids have analgesic and anti-inflammatory effects on the body and work by binding to the body via the endocannabinoid system consisting of millions of cannabinoid receptors mainly located throughout the brain and central nervous system (CB1 receptors) and immune system (CB2 receptors). The endocannabinoid system is one of the most important regulatory systems in the human body, and regulates the body’s homeostasis affecting pain and immune response, mood, sleep, appetite and hormone regulation.
