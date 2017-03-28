The NEW PC-based CardioHolter™ Monitoring System
CardioHolter™ is a compact, comprehensive and feature-rich monitoring system. Our 5-7 and 12- lead Holters are fully interpretive with pacemaker detection.CENTRAL SQUARE, NY, USA, March 28, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nasiff Associates, Inc.
CardioCard® Quick Direct Interface Holter Monitor and More Advanced and Easier Editing Capabilities
CENTRAL SQUARE, NY: March 1, 2017—Nasiff Associates, Inc. announces an addition to the PC-based Nasiff CardioHolter™ product line. The NEW PC-based CardioHolter™ Monitoring System can more quickly attach directly to a USB port on any PC/ Laptop/WINDOWS Tablet/MAC Pro with Parallels, Boot Camp, ... without the use of an SD Card Reader or SD Card slot in the operating system. This allows for quicker patient data downloads into the CardioCard® patient database software which can speed up the ability to take care of additional patients. Save time—Save lives!
Performance and Portability
As with all of the Nasiff PC based CardioCard® products this PC-based CardioHolter™ Direct Monitoring System is full-featured. It is portable, smaller than a deck of cards, weighing around a third of a pound. All Nasiff CardioCard® products are competitively priced and full-featured as standard features. AND now with a quick direct interface to the operating system and with more advanced and easier editing capabilities.
All Nasiff CardioHolter™ Monitoring Systems have:
A preview screen, pacemaker detection and extended storage times
A Cardio Universal EMR Interface™ for most EMRs
A Cardio Patient Data Management™ System
Built-In networking, unlimited patient database with advanced security
Excellent customer support and training
Reliable, user-friendly, compact and durable devices
Feature rich at competitive pricing
Veteran Owned and developed and manufactured in the USA for legendary quality
FDA clearance since 1989
The Nasiff CardioHolter™ Direct Monitoring System is known for top quality, ease of use and numerous features. There are a variety of editing, screen and report formats to meet the many needs, from standard clinical settings to many special research needs and teaching applications in university settings. All Nasiff CardioCard® products have free installation, training and support.
All Nasiff CardioCard® products come with a 2-year warranty on all devices and software. Nasiff Associates also provide technical and customer support and on all devices via web or phone.
Please contact Nasiff Associates, Inc. for additional information and the distributor nearest to you.
About Nasiff
Founded in 1989, Nasiff Associates is a Medical Technology Company and leader in diagnostic cardiology medical devices including ECG/EKG devices and systems. The first company to produce a clinically useful PC-based CardioResting™ ECG, PC-based CardioStress™ (Stress ECG), CardioHolter™ (Monitor), CardioSuite™ ECG System (all-in-one cardiology system consisting of Resting, Stress and Holter) and CardioVitals™. All products are developed and manufactured in the USA to maintain top quality control and unsurpassable customer care. All systems come complete with the Cardio Universal EMR Interface™. More information about Nasiff products can be found at www.nasiff.com.
Nasiff Associates, Inc. ▪ 841-1 County Route 37 ▪ Central Square, NY 13036 USA ▪ (t) 315.676.2346 ▪ (f) 315.676.4711 ▪ www.nasiff.com
