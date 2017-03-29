Frost & Sullivan crowns Beyond Security as the Best Vulnerability Management Value for Small-to-Midsized Businesses
Beyond Security received the coveted recognition as the best VM value for small-to-midsized businesses in Frost & Sullivan’s (VM)–Global Market Analysis
Cupertino, Ca, March 28, 2017 – Beyond Security, the leading provider of automated security testing solutions including vulnerability management and automated blackbox testing announced today that it has received the coveted recognition as the best VM value for small-to-midsized businesses in Frost & Sullivan’s January 2017 Vulnerability Management (VM) –Global Market Analysis.
According to the report, “The citation for best value for VM to small-to-midsized businesses (Small/ROBO) is as much about the dynamics of security tools for Small/ROBO as it is about what the vendors offer.” Moreover the report highlights the distinction between Beyond Security and fragmented vulnerability management vendors; “Beyond Security has a different scan philosophy. Many companies compare vulnerabilities against an established library of threats (some companies now have over 60,000 vulnerabilities in their libraries). Beyond Security looks at each threat and establishes the behavioral characteristics of each threat. Beyond Security determined that of the 50,000+ vulnerabilities it has examined, roughly 90% are behavioral-based attacks.”
In addressing Beyond Security’s approach to vulnerability management, Frost & Sullivan cited Beyond Security “for its accurate scan engine, smart pricing, availability of multiple deployment/purchasing options, and the versatility of its (AVDS) platform. While the citation applied to Small/ROBO, these foundation technologies are no less important to large companies and enterprises.”
Lastly, the report acknowledges Beyond Security’s VM incorporates network and Web Application Scanning as well as compliance reporting (including PCI, SOX and HIPAA reporting) into every system as a basic capability, not as extra price modules.
“This market research report recognizes the extraordinary range and depth of Beyond Security’s vulnerability assessment engine and differentiated ways through which these vulnerabilities are managed. Beyond Security pioneered the concept of Web App Scanning (WAS) in 2005, that was later copied by our competitors, we and continue to innovate for the benefit of our customers. Moreover we intend to provide complete security testing solutions for both known and unknown vulnerabilities, being delivered over the cloud and on-premises ,” said Aviram Jenik, CEO and co-founder of Beyond Security.
