F.A.R.M.S. TO FOOD BANK PROGRAM COULD FEEL THE PINCH FROM PROPOSED FEDERAL CUTS

F.A.R.M.S. to Food Bank program in Charlotte in need of local support
Although our program has donated over 120,000 lbs. of fresh produce in the past three years, the need for federal support keeps food bank programs like ours afloat. Personal donations are essential especially now that President Trump proposes to cut the Community Block Grant program which often provides federal support to programs like ours and Meals on Wheels. As we gear up for our fourth program season we request financial support for our efforts. Just a $20 donation can pay for a 40-pound bushel of potatoes generating 48 meal servings.
Ms. Jillian Hishaw, Esq. F.A.R.M.S., Founder, Director and Agricultural Attorney states “in 2015, we donated over 3,500 lbs. of fresh produce to low income Seniors in Charlotte within a 24-hour period, the need is great but financial challenges makes it hard to pay the farmers a fair price for their produce and maintain donation levels simultaneously. I don’t understand the justification for cutting federal funding for programs that provide a necessity. There’s only so much blood one can squeeze from a beet or turnip!”
F.A.R.M.S., is a regional nonprofit dedicated to protecting the family farmer against land loss through estate planning, education and retail market expansion services while relieving hunger in the farmer's community. To keep up to date with our latest activities please visit www.30000acres.org and sign up for our newsletter.
