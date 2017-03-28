Fast Jet Pilot Training Central and Eastern Europe – Interview released with Czech Air Force's Chief of Combat Training
Interview with the Chief of the Combat Training Division, Czech Air Force Has Been ReleasedLONDON, SELECT, UNITED KINGDOM, March 28, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMi have released an exclusive interview with Colonel Jaroslav Mika, Chief A7 Branch and Chief of Combat Training, Czech Air Force, ahead of him chairing at the second annual Fast Jet Pilot Training Central Eastern Europe conference in Prague on 5th and 6th June 2017.
With extensive experience in flying fast jet fighters for combat training and air policing, Colonel Mika has served in the USA, Sweden, Lithuania and Czech Republic, where he is currently assigned to the Czech Air Force Headquarters as Chief of the Combat Training Division.
His keynote address at the conference will explore 'creating the next generation Czech Air Force', covering current modernisation plans and roadmaps, the importance of regional and international cooperation, plans for new fast jet trainers and extended use of the Gripen platform, and selection and training priorities for the modern Czech Air Force.
When asked, "Why is fast jet pilot training so important to the Czech Air Force and what do you hope to achieve at this year's meeting?" Colonel Mika said:
"The Czech Air Force new pilots are trained by the civilian provider of the training. The military pilots training center (CLV) belongs to LOM Praha Company that is 100% MoD owned enterprise. Our current training contract will finish at the end of the year 2018. Czech Air Force see the situation as an excellent opportunity for defining and upgrading its requirements to be implemented at the new contract.
We wouldn't like to invent a wheel again. We know there is plenty of experience with pilot training among sister air forces. There are differences and similarities. However, we are witnessing lack of sharing our expertise. We all tend to make similar mistakes. We all tend to do duplicities even-though our resources are limited within the Central and Eastern Europe region.
The subject of the conference collocates with the efficient pilot training in the next two decades in Central and Eastern Europe. By sharing our experience, views and ideas at the conference, air forces can improve and polish their plans in the matter."
The full interview is available to read in the event download centre at http://www.fastjettraining.com/einpr
Sponsored by: AERO Vodochody and CAE, he will be joining an array of expert speakers representing Central and Eastern Europe and selected military leaders from the rest of world.
A detailed agenda and full speaker line-up can be viewed on the website.
Officially partnered with the Czech Air Force
Fast Jet Pilot Training Central and Eastern Europe
5th and 6th June 2017
Prague, Czech Republic
http://www.fastjettraining.com/einpr
---- END ----
Contact Information:
For media enquiries, contact Shannon Cargan on +44 20 7827 6138 or scargan@smi-online.co.uk
To register visit the website at http://www.fastjettraining.com/einpr or contact James Hitchen on: +44 +44 207 827 6054 or jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk
About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
Shannon Cargan
SMi Group
2078276138
email us here