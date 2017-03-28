PyroGenesis Receives $531,600 fourth Progress Payment from HPQ
Payments Under a Previously Announced $8.3-million Contract with HPQ Silicon Resources Inc.MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, March 28, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR.V) has received the fourth progress payment under a previously announced $8.3-million contract with HPQ Silicon Resources Inc. to provide a 200-metric-tonne-per-year Purevap pilot system to produce silicon metal directly from quartz. To date, PyroGenesis has received payments in excess of CAN$3.9MM, or equivalent to more than 47% of the value of the Contract.
As previously announced on August 2, 2016, the Contract is for the design, fabrication, assembly, commissioning and testing of the System. We are currently in the design, fabrication and assembly phase, of which there remains approximately $1.5MM to be paid subject to certain milestones; $520,000 in payments are due during the commissioning phase; with an additional $2.3MM to be paid following various milestones during the testing phase.
To date, PyroGenesis has demonstrated that the System can:
• Transform low purity quartz (97.5%) to high purity silicon; thereby defying standard methods1;
• Successfully produce 4N (99.99%) silicon from low purity quartz2;
• Remove aluminum, boron, calcium and phosphorous with consistently high efficiencies, between 67 and 97%. Of particular note, boron, which negatively impacts the electrical properties of photovoltaic solar systems, is one of the most difficult impurities to remove from silicon3. Quantity produced per batch during testing phase increased from less than 0.1g to 8.8g, nearly a hundredfold increase4; and
• Reached a production of 4N+ purity Silicon Metal (99.99+% Si) using 98.14% SiO2 by adding a solid purifying into the feedstock5.
Management continues to believe that the PUREVAP(TM) will have a significant impact on the solar industry. We note that there seems to be significant commercial applications for the System, at lower purity levels, as well (i.e. above 99.9%).
"At this stage, the design of the pilot system has progressed well and we have already delivered the Process Engineering Drawings and Mechanical Layout Drawings to the client," said Pierre Carabin, Chief Technology Officer of PyroGenesis. "The next step will be to delivery the complete Equipment Specifications Package, which is already well underway. We are extremely pleased with the progress of the project so far and are looking forward to achieving our stated goals."
About PyroGenesis Canada Inc.
PyroGenesis Canada Inc. is the world leader in the design, development, manufacture and commercialization of advanced plasma processes. PyroGenesis provides engineering and manufacturing expertise, cutting-edge contract research, as well as turnkey process equipment packages to the defense, metallurgical, mining, additive manufacturing (3D printing), oil & gas, and environmental industries. With a team of experienced engineers, scientists and technicians working out of our Montreal office and our 3,800 m2 manufacturing facility, PyroGenesis maintains its competitive advantage by remaining at the forefront of technology development and commercialization. Its core competencies allow PyroGenesis to lead the way in providing innovative plasma torches, plasma waste processes, high-temperature metallurgical processes, and engineering services to the global marketplace. Its operations are ISO 9001:2008 certified, and have been ISO certified since 1997.
