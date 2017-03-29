KINGS FAMILY RESTAURANT PARTNERS WITH THE MARIO LEMIEUX FOUNDATION
Kings will donate a portion of the Fundraising efforts to support Austin’s Playroom Project Initiative.NORTH VERSAILLES, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PITTSBURGH - March 29, 2017- Kings Family Restaurant is pleased to announce their partnership with the Mario Lemieux Foundation. Starting today, all Kings locations will donate a portion of the proceeds from every Kids Chicken Tender entrée purchased to the Mario Lemieux Foundation’s Austin’s Playroom Project initiative. “We have been looking to partner with a local organization that puts ‘Kids and Family’ at the forefront of what they do,” said Tony Egizio, Director of Food & Beverage & Marketing for Kings.
In addition to the partnership, Kings is excited to launch their new Kids Menu with a total of five menu items that have been endorsed by ‘Kids Live Well Program.’ “The Kids Live Well Program is sponsored by the National Restaurant Association and is a guide for all parents who are looking to make healthy dining decisions,” said Egizio.
Kings is planning additional fundraising efforts to support Austin’s Playroom Project initiative throughout the year. First up is a Month of May event. Kings Family Restaurant will sell paper hockey pucks in their restaurant locations for a suggested one dollar donation to help raise money for one of the Lemieux Foundation’s newest campaign initiatives, Austin’s Military Playroom Project.
The first Austin’s Military Playroom was donated to the Warrior Transition Unit at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in MD. The success of this playroom led to the creation a second playroom at Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton in CA, and in 2015, a third playroom at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune in NC. A fourth military playroom is planned. Austin’s Military Playroom Project creates playrooms for military personnel and their children that provide comfort, warmth and love for these very special families. “We are excited about the Kings partnership and the opportunity to provide additional playrooms for our veterans, active duty personnel, and their children,” said Nancy Angus, Executive Director of the Mario Lemieux Foundation.
Kings Family Restaurant is based in North Versailles, PA and is a chain of 25 family style restaurants with locations throughout western Pennsylvania and one in Winterville, Ohio. Founded in 1967, the chain is celebrating its 50th anniversary. The restaurant averages 500,000 customers a month and employs nearly 1,000 people.
For more information, visit http://kingsfamily.com/kings-blog/ and https://www.mariolemieux.org/
Paulette Duderstadt
Kings Family Restaurant
4127806239
email us here