UK Biobank Partners With Big Pharma on New Treatment Solutions and Present a Keynote Address at BioBanking 2017
Generating high quality biological samples for high quality research with the UK BioBank/UK Biocentre
As time passes and these volunteers increasingly develop ailments such as dementia and cancer, the database grows in utility, as these conditions can then be cross-checked against the stored genes.* Source: http://www.pharmafile.com/news/513642/gsk-and-regeneron-partner-biobank-analyse-500000-genetic-profiles
Hear more on generating high quality biological samples for high quality research when Dr Kris Spreckley, Business Development Director from the UK Biobank / UK Biocentre, presents at SMi’s 7th annual BioBanking conference when it returns to Central London on 14th and 15th June.
The in-depth talk will delve deeper into core issues surrounding:
• Sample linkage between patient and data, logistics to maintain sample integrity during transportation
• The importance of sample and data tracking during process tasks
• Sample storage for accurate tractability during storage and retrieval
• LIMS - a fundamental prerequisite for successful sample and tractability
The notable speaker line-up will also include:
• The European Commission on the impact of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)
• The European Sperm Bank on ethical and regulatory considerations in sperm banking
• The Baby Biobank on co-ordinating a multi-task biobank, recruiting and dealing with large data samples
• A spotlight on digital biobanks presented by Auria Biobank and Bayer AG
• MHRA-NIBSC on progressing research in poverty related diseases
Further information including a detailed agenda and full speaker line-up is available at www.bio.banking-event.com. For those looking to attend, there is currently a £300 discount available online which expires on 31st March
BioBanking 2017
7th annual conference: 14th & 15th June | Pre-conference interactive workshop: 13th June
Holiday Inn Kensington Forum, London UK
Sponsored by Liconic UK Ltd, Scientist.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific
