Gina Rodriguez Wears Alyce n Maille's Crystal and Gold Bracelet on Jane the Virgin
Golden Globe winner Gina Rodriguez wore Alyce n Maille’s Crystal & Gold Bracelet on Episode 3:314 of Jane the Virgin, which aired March 20 on The CW Network.ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alyce n Maille (alycenmaille.com) is pleased to announce that Golden Globe winner Gina Rodriguez, playing character Jane Villanueva, wore Alyce n Maille’s handcrafted Crystal and Gold Bracelet on Episode 3:314 of “Jane the Virgin.” The episode, “Chapter Fifty-Eight”, aired March 20 on The CW Network. Alyce n Maille is an Orlando, Florida-based company, founded by jewelry designer Jennifer Nyiri.
This original Alyce n Maille bracelet design was selected for Ms. Rodriguez to wear by the wardrobe stylist for "Jane the Virgin" in collaboration with The Artisan Group®. The 14k gold filled bracelet is beautifully handcrafted and embellished with a stunning Swarovski crystal bead.
“This bracelet exudes sophistication,” remarked Jennifer. “It’s a luxurious classic with a twist and adds a touch of glamour to any look.”
The Crystal and Gold Bracelet retails for $65.00 and is available to order at alycenmaille.com.
This is the second appearance of Alyce n Maille jewelry on “Jane the Virgin.” Actress Carrie Madsen wore a Blue Twist Necklace on Season 1, Episode 22.
Alyce n Maille has become a popular jewelry resource for Hollywood stylists. In December 2016, the company's Forever Gold Tassel Earrings were worn by actress Kristen Gutoskie, playing character Seline, on the mid-season finale of the CW Network’s “The Vampire Diaries.” This was the fourth appearance of Alyce n Maille jewelry on that show, with Candice King (as Caroline Forbes) wearing a pair of Keepsake Crystal and Pearl earrings on Episode 521; Nina Dobrev (as Elena Gilbert) donning a Blue Frost Crystal Pendant on Episode 622 and Scarlett Byrne (as Nora Hildegarde) modeling a pair of Lilac Crystal and Gold Earrings on Episode 706.
Jennifer’s Elegant Gold Beaded Necklace was worn by Bridgett Newton on Episode 1120 of the FOX Network’s “Bones.” Rebecca Breeds donned a pair of Crystal Shard Earrings on five episodes of the CW Network’s “The Originals.”
Alyce n Maille jewelry has been showcased at several GBK Luxury Celebrity Gift Lounges, including for the 2015 MTV Movie Awards, the 2013 and 2014 Primetime Emmy Awards and 2013 New York Fashion Week. It’s Not About Me TV has described Jennifer’s designs as “beautiful,” while the Los Angeles Informer has called them, “stunning.”
Alyce n Maille was founded in 2012. Read more about Jennifer and her small business success story at alycenmaille.com.
In addition to being an accomplished jewelry designer, Jennifer is an animal lover. Supporting a cause that is close to her heart, Jennifer donates a portion of proceeds from the sale of Alyce n Maille jewelry to Dolly’s Foundation (dollysfoundation.org), during her annual November fundraiser. Dolly’s foundation provides community support for pet owners in need in the central Florida area, including financial assistance for spaying/neutering, shots, and food.
ABOUT ALYCE N MAILLE
Alyce n Maille (http://alycenmaille.com) is a collection of artisan-made chainmaille jewelry and accessories with a hint of old world charm. Every piece of Alyce n Maille jewelry is carefully handcrafted by Jennifer using the highest quality materials. Her unique work is truly an art form in craftsmanship. When buying from Alyce n Maille, one not only gets an amazing quality piece of handcrafted jewelry but a unique one-on-one experience with the artist. Purchasing from Alyce n Maille directly helps the artist and her family and not a big box store.
