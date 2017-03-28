Ed Marsh is Recognized as an NACD Independent Director Governance Fellow
NACD Fellows Demonstrate Their Commitment to the Highest Standards of Independent Director Corporate GovernanceBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Consilium Global Business Advisors, LLC today announced that the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) recently recognized Ed Marsh as an NACD Governance Fellow. NACD Fellows, who earn NACD Fellowship—The Gold Standard Director Credential®— stand within the highest echelon of those committed to excellence in the boardroom.
As the highest standard of credentialing for directors and governance professionals, NACD Fellowship is a comprehensive and continuous program of study that empowers Fellows with the latest insights, intelligence, and leading boardroom practices—year after year.
“I am honored to join the distinguished and diverse group of individuals who make up the NACD Fellow community and who are committed to advancing the highest standards of boardroom excellence,” said Ed Marsh. “The resources, insights, and connections I’ve made through NACD Fellowship will be key assets to the companies I serve, as well as to my professional growth as a director.”
Ed is revenue growth consultant to middle market B2B companies. A former Airborne Ranger US Army Infantry Officer, he brings extensive international and digital experience to his advisory and director roles. He’s founded and run international companies including a distribution firm in India and a partnership with a German manufacturer, is a recipient of The Presidential 'E' Award, and is the Export Advisor to American Express. He’s an expert in the application of digital technologies to help industrial firms adapt to evolving buying habits to build scalable, repeatable revenue growth that simultaneously creates value enhancing assets in data and process IP. His consulting involves extensive exploration of business model, industry and global strategy. Digital, Global and Strategy are three areas of specialization in which many boards find gaps in the skills matrix of traditional independent directors. He’s served on a number of non-profit boards of community and veteran related organizations.
“We are proud to announce that Ed Marsh has joined NACD’s credentialed directors and has taken the next step in the pursuit of boardroom excellence,” said Ken Daly, CEO of NACD. “Our fellows help advance the highest standards for those who serve in the boardroom, strengthening our businesses, and driving director professionalism. The impact of this program is unmatched and they should be commended for their ongoing commitment to their own professional development.”
Representing hundreds of today’s largest and most-diverse corporations in the world, NACD Fellows serve on boards of NASDAQ OMX- and NYSE-listed companies such as Baker Hughes Inc., Citigroup Inc., DuPont, Foot Locker Inc., IBM, Lockheed Martin Corp., Microsoft Corp., Nordstrom Inc., Pinnacle Entertainment, SpartanNash Co., and UnitedHealth Group Inc.rnrnNACD Fellows provide a snapshot of the caliber of directors engaged in continuous learning with NACD—the recognized authority on leading boardroom practices that more than 17,000 directors rely on to lead with confidence.
About Consilium Global Business Advisors: Consilium assists American manufacturers in applying process excellence to their business development. In other words we help lean, well managed companies with rock solid bottom lines effectively and consistently grow their top lines to match. We work primarily with mid-size industrial manufacturing companies, guiding them through a journey of designing and executing business grade B2B inbound marketing and focused, profitable global market expansion.
