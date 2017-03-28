Job Mela in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh – Select Jobs (Online Job Portal)
Select Jobs Pvt. Ltd is organizing a Job Mela in Lucknow which will focus on providing youth with jobs in various designations.MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 28, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today in Uttar Pradesh there are more than 50 lakh people who are unemployed and according to National Sample Survey Organization (NSSO) more than 1 crore people, within the age group of 15-35, will be unemployed by the end of year 2017.
Select Jobs Pvt. Ltd is organizing a Job Mela in Lucknow which will focus on providing youth with jobs in various designations like Customer Service, Sales, Back Office, Accountants, Counselor, Telesales, Masons, Carpenters, Steel Fixers, Welder and Fitter.
Drive Schedule (Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh) –
DAC Boards:
DAC boards will be put on shops in Lucknow, where candidates can go and get coupons and register themselves by giving a missed call on +91-8080910055 and HR team will call back for a candidate’s profile and information.
Candidates will also be provided with 3 matching jobs as per their profile through SMS.
DAC Board Locations
Charbagh Railway Station
Hussainganj (Near Passport Office)
Hazratgani (Near Coaching Institute)
Indranagar
Gomtinagar
Alambagh
Nakhas
Chowk
Dubagga (Near Aisha Training Center)
Telibagh
Canopy:
Candidates can also visit the below mentioned locations to get themselves registered with the help of Select Jobs personnel.
Date Location Time
27th March 2017 Alligang & Mahanagar 10:am to 7:00pm
28th March 2017 Aashiyan & Rajajipuram 10:am to 7:00pm
29th March 2017 Jankipuram & Charbagh 10:am to 7:00pm
30th March 2017 Lalbagh & Hazratgang 10:am to 7:00pm
31st March 2017 Aminabadh & Ganesh Ganj 10:am to 7:00pm
Interviews:
Candidates can also do walk-in interviews at this location –
Date – 27th March to 1st April
Venue – Select Jobs PVT. LTD. 4/B/1, Suren Chamber 1, 5 Park Road, Near Civil Hospital, Hazarathganj, Lucknow
Contact – Mr. Ashley D’souza: +91-8369041391
Mr. Shobhit Saini: +91-9506441066
Benefits for Candidates –
First ever drives conducted by any recruitment firm
More than 40 employers available
More than 600 overseas employers available
On the spot job opportunities
Jobs as per their skills and experience
Opportunity to work in overseas companies
This opportunity is provided by Select Jobs for Uttar Pradesh candidates so that they can get jobs as per their requirements and skill sets. We are also providing candidate with various options to get registered and get hired for their dream job!
Vijay Dubey
Select Jobs Pvt Ltd
8962014145
email us here