Job Mela in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh – Select Jobs (Online Job Portal)

Select Jobs Pvt. Ltd is organizing a Job Mela in Lucknow which will focus on providing youth with jobs in various designations.

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 28, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today in Uttar Pradesh there are more than 50 lakh people who are unemployed and according to National Sample Survey Organization (NSSO) more than 1 crore people, within the age group of 15-35, will be unemployed by the end of year 2017.Select Jobs Pvt. Ltd is organizing a Job Mela in Lucknow which will focus on providing youth with jobs in various designations like Customer Service, Sales, Back Office, Accountants, Counselor, Telesales, Masons, Carpenters, Steel Fixers, Welder and Fitter.Drive Schedule (Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh) –DAC Boards:DAC boards will be put on shops in Lucknow, where candidates can go and get coupons and register themselves by giving a missed call on +91-8080910055 and HR team will call back for a candidate’s profile and information.Candidates will also be provided with 3 matching jobs as per their profile through SMS.DAC Board LocationsCharbagh Railway StationHussainganj (Near Passport Office)Hazratgani (Near Coaching Institute)IndranagarGomtinagarAlambaghNakhasChowkDubagga (Near Aisha Training Center)TelibaghCanopy:Candidates can also visit the below mentioned locations to get themselves registered with the help of Select Jobs personnel.Date Location Time27th March 2017 Alligang & Mahanagar 10:am to 7:00pm28th March 2017 Aashiyan & Rajajipuram 10:am to 7:00pm29th March 2017 Jankipuram & Charbagh 10:am to 7:00pm30th March 2017 Lalbagh & Hazratgang 10:am to 7:00pm31st March 2017 Aminabadh & Ganesh Ganj 10:am to 7:00pmInterviews:Candidates can also do walk-in interviews at this location –Date – 27th March to 1st AprilVenue – Select Jobs PVT. LTD. 4/B/1, Suren Chamber 1, 5 Park Road, Near Civil Hospital, Hazarathganj, LucknowContact – Mr. Ashley D’souza: +91-8369041391Mr. Shobhit Saini: +91-9506441066Benefits for Candidates –First ever drives conducted by any recruitment firmMore than 40 employers availableMore than 600 overseas employers availableOn the spot job opportunitiesJobs as per their skills and experienceOpportunity to work in overseas companiesThis opportunity is provided by Select Jobs for Uttar Pradesh candidates so that they can get jobs as per their requirements and skill sets. We are also providing candidate with various options to get registered and get hired for their dream job!