Global Dental Consumables Market Research Report 2017 Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Dental Consumables Market

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Dental Consumables Market 2017 Global Analysis,Growth,Trends,Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024”reports to its database.

PUNE, INDIA, March 28, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dental Consumables Market Executive SummaryThe Global Dental consumables market was valued at $ 16,081.8 million in 2015 and expected to reach at $28,345.3 million by 2024 at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. The major factors responsible for the growth of global dental consumables market are; Increase in dental procedures, ageing World population, rise in dental tourism, increasing cosmetic dentistry treatments, among others.The growth barriers are lack of technological awareness, gray market of dental distribution and high cost of treatment among others.The market is majorly categorized on the basis of types which is further segmented into dental restorative material , dental implants, dental prosthetics, dental regenerative material and others and geographic regions. Globally, North America holds the largest market share of global dental consumables market, registering 69.4 % in 2015.The scope of Global Dental consumables market study includes the market value, market size and a detailed analysis of vendor products and strategies.Request Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1130265-global-dental-consumables-market-estimation-forecast-2013-2024 Key PlayersThe leading players of the Global Dental consumables market are Septodont, 3M, Straumann, Henry chein, KERR Corporation, GC orthodontics, Patterson Dental, American Orthodontics, Planmeca OY, Dentsply Sirona, Nobel Biocare (Part of danaher corporation) and others.Study Objectives of Dental Consumables Market Development and Demand Forecast to 2024 MarketØ To provide insights about factors, influencing and affecting the market growthØ To provide historically and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and their countriesØ To provide historically and forecast revenue of the market segments based on type, and sub-segment for Global Dental consumables marketØ To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the marketØ To provide economic factors that influence the Global Dental consumables marketTarget Audience• Dental consumables companies• Hospitals & Clinics• Raw Material Suppliers• Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth managerKey Findings• On the basis of types, others segment holds largest market share of Global Dental consumables market, registering 41.0 % of total market in 2015.• US holds 78.62% market share of North America Dental consumables Market and is expected to reach $4,840.6 million by 2024 from $2,767.6 million in 2015.Access Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1130265-global-dental-consumables-market-estimation-forecast-2013-2024 The reports also cover country level analysis:• North America• US• Canada• Europe• Western Europe• Germany• France• U.K.• Italy• Spain• Rest of Western Europe• Eastern Europe• Asia-Pacific• China• Japan• India• Republic of Korea• Rest of Asia-Pacific• Middle East & Africa…CONTINUEDBuy this Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1130265