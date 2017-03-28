Global Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market Research Report 2017 Analysis and Forecast to 2020
WiseGuyReports.com adds “Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market 2017 Global Analysis Research Report Forecasting to 2020”reports to its database.PUNE, INDIA, March 28, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market:
Executive Summary
Introduction
Data centers have shown tremendous growth in the past few years. Growing digital content, expanding IOT market, and increase in the number of internet users around the world have led to the deployment of a very high number of data centers. It has been expected that the market of data centers will grow at CAGR of more than 28% after the year 2012.
This also indicates that if the demand for data centers increases, the power consumption to run the data centers will also grow exponentially. A recent study shows that in the United States, data centers consumed about seventy billion KW of energy, which is equivalent to the amount of electricity consumed by about 6.4 million average American homes. Data centers power consumption in the United States accounts for 2% of the total energy. As these centers need a continuous flow of energy to run on, they also need to be cooled, which requires the deployment of a lot of equipment to maintain low ambient temperature of the data centers.
Request Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1130266-global-data-center-liquid-immersion-cooling-market-trends-forecast-2016-2020
Key Players
The Key Players in Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market are 3M Co. (U.S.), Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan), Iceotope Research and Development Limited (U.K.), CoolIT Systems, Inc. (Canada), LiquidCool Solutions, Inc. (U.S.), Allied Control (BitFury Group) (Hong Kong), Asetek (Denmark), Midas Green Technologies, LLC (U.S.), Ebullient, Inc. (U.S.), Green Revolution Cooling (U.S.) and Rittal GmbH and Co. Kg. (U.S.).
Global Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market - Trends & Forecast, 2016-2020
• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 5 years for the various segments and sub-segments of the global Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling market development and demand market
• Upcoming technologies, high growth geographies and countries were identified
• Regional and country specific demand and forecast for Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling were studied
Target Audience
• System integrators
• OEMs
• Cloud Service Providers
• Technology consultants
• Enterprise service management vendors
• Consulting firms
Key Findings
• The Global Data Center Cooling Market has been valued at US $5.39 billion in the year 2015 and is expected to reach at USD US $10.10 billion by the end of forecast period with 13.36% of compound annual growth rate
• Global Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market has been valued at US $109.51 million in the year 2015
• Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling is expected to grow at US $959.62 million by the end of forecast period with 54.36% of CAGR
• In the global market, Americas are leading with market size of US $51.13 million in the year 2015 which is expected to grow at US $494.86 with CAGR of 57.45%
• Europe and Middle East & Africa stands as second biggest market where the countries such as Germany, France, Italy, and U.K. among other are leading
Access Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1130266-global-data-center-liquid-immersion-cooling-market-trends-forecast-2016-2020
Regional and Country Analysis of Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market
Data center liquid immersion cooling market has been segmented on the basis of regions, as Americas, Europe-Middle East-Africa (MEA), and Asia Pacific. The data center liquid immersion cooling market in Americas had been valued at USD 51.13 million in the year 2015, which is expected to be at USD 494.86 million by the end of forecast period with 57.45% of CAGR. North America is the fastest growing market within the Americas region. Europe stands as the second biggest market accounting for more than of 30% of the total market share.
The reports also covers country level analysis:
• North America
o US
o Canada
• EMEA
o France
o Germany
o United Kingdom
o Rest of EMEA
• Asia – Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
o South Korea
o Rest of Asia-Pacific
Table of Contents
TABLE 1 DATA CENTER TIER STANDARDS 18
TABLE 2 DATA CENTER POWER DENSITY 2016-2020 (KW PER CABINET) 19
TABLE 3 PUE & DCIE 22
TABLE 4 DATA CENTER POWER DENSITY BY CABINETS 23
TABLE 5 MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS 25
TABLE 6 GLOBAL DATA CENTER LIQUID IMMERSION COOLING MARKET BY REGION (USD MILLION) 26
TABLE 7 AMERICAS DATA CENTER LIQUID IMMERSION COOLING MARKET (USD MILLION) 27
TABLE 8 EMEA DATA CENTER LIQUID IMMERSION COOKING MARKET (USD MILLION) 29
TABLE 9 APAC DATA CENTER LIQUID IMMERSION COOKING MARKET (USD MILLION) 30
FIGURE 1 RESEARCH PROCESS 12
FIGURE 2 MARKET DATA COLLECTION, ANALYSIS & FORECAST 13
FIGURE 3 MARKET CRACKDOWN & DATA TRIANGULATION 14
FIGURE 4 DATA CENTER COOLING COMPONENTS 17
FIGURE 5 DATA CENTER COOLING MARKET SHARE % (2015) 20
FIGURE 6 DATA CENTER COOLING MARKET SHARE % (2020) 21
FIGURE 7 DATA CENTER POWER USAGE (%) 21
FIGURE 8 GLOBAL DATA CENTER LIQUID IMMERSION COOLING MARKET (USD MILLION) 23
FIGURE 9 PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS 24
FIGURE 10 GLOBAL DATA CENTER LIQUID IMMERSION COOLING MARKET BY REGION (USD MILLION) 27
FIGURE 11 AMERICAS DATA CENTER LIQUID IMMERSION COOLING MARKET 28
FIGURE 12 EMEA DATA CENTER LIQUID IMMERSION COOKING MARKET 29
FIGURE 13 APAC DATA CENTER LIQUID IMMERSION COOKING MARKET (USD MILLION) 31
FIGURE 14 MARKET DRIVERS 32
FIGURE 15 MARKET CHALLENGES 36
FIGURE 16 IMPACT OF DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES 37
FIGURE 17 MARKET TRENDS 39
…CONTINUED
Buy this Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1130266
Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here