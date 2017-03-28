Global Output Management Software Market 2017 Share,Trend,Segmentation and Forecast to 2021
The analysts forecast the global output management software market to grow at a CAGR of 2.56% during the period 2017-2021.
Output management software is a middleware. It is used for automating production, management, and distribution of output information and data obtained from enterprise/desktop application to any physical output media. The output from applications, such as enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM) can be forwarded to a printer, a fax machine, a web-based document, or any other desired destination. Output management software helps to integrate workflow management systems and accelerate IT administrative tasks.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global output management software market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from output management software and services.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Output Management Software Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• HP
• KYOCERA
• Lexmark
• LRS
• Pitney Bowes
• Ricoh
• Rochester Software Associates
Other prominent vendors
• Barr Systems
• DocuMatrix
• Formate
• Fuji Xerox
• Neopost
• Nuance
• OpenText
• Plus Technologies
• Unisys
Market driver
• Increased use in healthcare industry
Market challenge
• Software compatibility and interoperability
Market trend
• Outsourcing of output management services
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
PART 01: Scope of the report
• Output management software: Overview
• Top-vendor offerings
PART 02: Market research methodology
• Research methodology
• Economic indicators
PART 03: Introduction
• Key market highlights
PART 04: Market landscape
• Market size and forecast
PART 05: Market segmentation by end-user
• Market overview
• BFSI sector
• Healthcare sector
• Manufacturing sector
• Others
PART 06: Geographical segmentation
• Americas
• EMEA
• APAC
PART 07: Market drivers
• Increased use in healthcare industry
• Reduction in total cost of printer ownership
• Higher efficiency for IT department
PART 08: Impact of drivers
PART 09: Market challenges
• Growing concerns over data security
• Software compatibility and interoperability
• Challenges associated with switching
PART 10: Impact of drivers and challenges
PART 11: Market trends
• Outsourcing of output management services
• Move toward a paperless system in the healthcare sector
• Rise in digital mailroom outsourcing services
………..CONTINUED
