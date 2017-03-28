Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market 2017 Industry Key Players,Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
WiseGuyReports.com adds “Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market 2017 Global Analysis Research Report Forecasting to 2022”reports to its database.PUNE, INDIA, March 28, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market:
Executive Summary
This report studies the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) market status and outlook of global and United States, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and United States market, and splits the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) market by product type and applications/end industries.
The global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) market is valued at XX million USD in 2016 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). United States plays an important role in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2016 and will be xx million USD in 2022, with a CAGR of XX.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
United States
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East and Africa
The major players in global and United States Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) market, including Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Autoliv Inc, Continental Ag, Delphi Automotive PLC, Denso Corporation, Elektrobit Corporation, Ficosa International S.A., Freescale Semiconductor Inc., Gentex Corporation, Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co., Hitachi Ltd, Hyundai Mobis, Infineon Technologies AG, Magna International, Mando Corp., Mobileye NV, Robert Bosch Gmbh, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Tass International, Texas Instruments Inc.,.
The On the basis of product, the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) market is primarily split into
By Type
-Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
-Lane Departure Warning (LDW) System
-Park Assist
-Drowsiness Monitoring System
-Blind Spot Detection (BSD) System
-Night Vision
-Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
-Adaptive Front Lighting
By Technologies
-Ultrasonic Sensors
-Image Sensors
-Radar Sensors
-Lidar Sensors
-IR Sensors
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers
Passenger Vehicle
Truck
Bus/Van
Other Vehicle
Table of Contents
2017-2022 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Report on Global and United States Market, Status and Forecast, by Players, Types and Applications
1 Methodology and Data Source
1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
1.2 Data Source
2.1.1 Secondary Sources
2.1.2 Primary Sources
1.3 Disclaimer
2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Overview
2.1 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Product Overview
2.2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Segment by Type
2.2.1 By Type
2.2.2 By Technologies
2.3 Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Product Segment by Type
2.3.1 Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Sales (K Set) and Growth (%) by Types (2012, 2016 and 2022)
2.3.2 Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Sales (K Set) and Market Share (%) by Types (2012-2017)
2.3.3 Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share (%) by Types (2012-2017)
2.3.4 Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Price (USD/Set) by Type (2012-2017)
2.4 United States Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Product Segment by Type
2.4.1 United States Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Sales (K Set) and Growth by Types (2012, 2016 and 2022)
2.4.2 United States Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Sales (K Set) and Market Share by Types (2012-2017)
2.4.3 United States Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share by Types (2012-2017)
2.4.4 United States Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Price (USD/Set) by Type (2012-2017)
3 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Application/End Users
3.1 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Segment by Application/End Users
3.1.1 Passenger Vehicle
3.1.2 Truck
3.1.3 Bus/Van
3.1.4 Other Vehicle
3.2 Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Product Segment by Application
3.2.1 Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Sales (K Set) and CGAR (%) by Applications (2012, 2016 and 2022)
3.2.2 Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Sales (K Set) and Market Share (%) by Applications (2012-2017)
3.3 United States Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Product Segment by Application
3.3.1 United States Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Sales (K Set) and CGAR (%) by Applications (2012, 2016 and 2022)
3.3.2 United States Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Sales (K Set) and Market Share (%) by Applications (2012-2017)
4 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Status and Outlook by Regions
4.1 Global Market Status and Outlook by Regions
4.1.1 Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Size and CAGR by Regions (2012, 2016 and 2022)
4.1.2 North America
4.1.3 Asia-Pacific
4.1.4 Europe
4.1.5 South America
4.1.6 Middle East and Africa
4.1.7 United States
4.2 Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Sales and Revenue by Regions
4.2.1 Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Sales (K Set) and Market Share (%) by Regions (2012-2017)
4.2.2 Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share (%) by Regions (2012-2017)
4.2.3 Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Sales (K Set), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Set) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017)
4.2.4 North America Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Sales (K Set), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Set) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017)
4.2.5 Europe Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Sales (K Set), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Set) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017)
4.2.6 Asia-Pacific Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Sales (K Set), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Set) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017)
4.2.7 South America Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Sales (K Set), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Set) and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
4.2.8 Middle East and Africa Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Sales (K Set), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Set) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017)
…CONTINUED
