E-mail Encryption 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 11.58% and Forecast to 2021
WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On – “E-mail Encryption 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 11.58% and Forecast to 2021”.PUNE, INDIA, March 28, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --
The analysts forecast the global e-mail encryption market to grow at a CAGR of 11.58% during the period 2017-2021.
E-mails are one of the most important modes of communication among the employees of any organization. E-mail encryption solution is a basic necessity in an organization to avoid data theft and manipulation of data, as e-mails carry an organization's confidential information. E-mail encryption prevents unauthorized access to confidential e-mails. E-mail encryption involves the use of the public-key cryptography method to encrypt the message and a private key to decrypt the message.
Get a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/855008-global-e-mail-encryption-market-2017-2021
For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global e-mail encryption market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of e-mail encryption solutions (software and hardware).
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global E-mail Encryption Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Cisco Systems
• Proofpoint
• Symantec
• Trend Micro
• Zix
Other prominent vendors
• Cryptzone
• DataMotion
• Echoworx
• Egress Software Technologies
• Entrust
• Greenview Data
• HPE
• McAfee
• Microsoft
• Sophos
• Virtru
• WatchGuard Technologies
Market driver
• High adoption of cloud-based services
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
• Integration issues with implementation
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Full Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/855008-global-e-mail-encryption-market-2017-2021
Market trend
• Emergence of integrated security solutions
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
• Market overview
• Methodology
• Estimation of market
• Segmentation
• Vendors
• Target audience
• Recommended readings
• Major-vendor offerings
PART 03: Market research methodology
• Research methodology
• Economic indicators
PART 04: Introduction
• Key market highlights
• Advantages and disadvantages of e-mail encryption
• E-mail encryption protocols
• Technologies used to safeguard e-mails
PART 05: Market landscape
• Workflow of e-mail encryption
• Market overview
• Global e-mail encryption market
• Global e-mail encryption software market
• Global secure e-mail gateways market
PART 06: Market segmentation by deployment models
• Deployment models
• Global e-mail encryption market by deployment model
• Global on-premises e-mail encryption market
• Global SaaS-based e-mail encryption market
PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user
• Global e-mail encryption market by end-user segmentation
• Global e-mail encryption market by end-user
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
• Global e-mail encryption market by geography
• Global e-mail encryption market by geography (revenue)
PART 09: Buying criteria
PART 10: Market drivers
• High adoption of cloud-based services
• Extensive use of e-mails for communication
• Stringent government regulations
PART 11: Impact of drivers
PART 12: Market challenges
• High total cost of ownership of e-mail encryption solutions
• Integration issues with implementation
• Threat from open-source solutions
………..CONTINUED
For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com
Buy 1-User PDF @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=855008
ABOUT US:
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports features an exhaustive list of market research reports from hundreds of publishers worldwide. We boast a database spanning virtually every market category and an even more comprehensive collection of rmaket research reports under these categories and sub-categories.
Norah Trent
wiseguyreports
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here