Global Smart Building Market 2017 Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Applications, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
WiseGuyReports.com adds “Smart Building Market 2017 Global Analysis,Growth,Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2022”reports to its database.PUNE, INDIA, March 28, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart Building Market:
Executive Summary
The Global Smart Building Market Research Report 2017 is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the smart building market. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2017 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. The global market for smart building is expected to reach about 139671 Million USD by 2022 from 57650 Million USD in 2017, registering a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.36% during the analysis period, 2017-2022.
The report provides a basic overview of the smart building industry including definition, classification, application and industry chain structure.
Then, the report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specifications, revenue, market share and contact information. What’s more, the smart building industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed.
This report studies smart building focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with revenue, gross margin and market share for each manufacturer, covering
Honeywell
Johnson Controls
Siemens
UTC
Schneider
Ingersoll Rand(Trane)
Azbil
General Electric
Eaton
Legrand
Market segment by regions, this report splits global into several key regions, with revenue, market share and growth rate of smart building in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), like
USA
China
Japan
Europe
ROW
Split by product types, can be divided into
Software Information System
Building Management System
Engineering of Electronic Equipment Plant
Installation & Service
Split by applications, can be divided into
Commercial Buildings
Residential Buildings
Government Buildings
Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed, and overall research conclusions are offered.
In a word, the report provides major statistics on the state of the smart building industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.
Table of Contents
1 Industry Overview 1
1.1 Basic Information of Smart Building 1
1.1.1 Definition of Smart Building 1
1.1.2 Classifications of Smart Building 1
1.1.3 Applications of Smart Building 4
1.1.4 Characteristics of Smart Building 7
1.2 Development Overview of Smart Building 8
1.3 Enter Barriers Analysis of Smart Building 9
2 Smart Building International and Global Market Analysis 11
2.1 Smart Building Industry International Market Analysis 11
2.2 Smart Building Competitive Landscape Analysis 14
2.3 Smart Building International Main Countries Development Status 15
2.4 Smart Building International Market Development Trend 16
3 Environment Analysis of Smart Building 17
3.1 International Smart Buildings Development Analysis 17
3.2 Policy Analysis of Smart Building 18
3.3 News Analysis of Smart Building 22
4 Analysis of Revenue by Classifications 24
4.1 Global Revenue of Smart Building by Classifications 2012-2017E 24
4.2 Global Revenue Growth Rate of Smart Building by Classifications 2012-2017E 26
4.3 Smart Building Revenue by Classifications 28
5 Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications 30
5.1 Global Revenue of Smart Building by Regions 2012-2017E 30
5.2 Global Revenue of Smart Building by Application 2012-2017E 32
5.3 2012-2017E USA Revenue and Revenue Growth Rate of Smart Building 33
5.4 2012-2017E Europe Revenue and Revenue Growth Rate of Smart Building 34
5.5 2012-2017E Japan Revenue and Revenue Growth Rate of Smart Building 35
5.6 2012-2017E China Revenue and Revenue Growth Rate of Smart Building 36
6 Analysis of Smart Building Revenue Market Status 2012-2017E 37
6.1 Revenue of Smart Building 2012-2017E 37
6.2 Revenue Market Share Analysis of Smart Building 2015-2016 38
6.3 Revenue Overview of Smart Building 2012-2017E 39
…CONTINUED
