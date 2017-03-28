A focus on supply chain security and anti-counterfeiting at Pharmaceutical Logistics
Mundipharma, GS1, GIRP and TAPA release presentations ahead of SMi's 11th Pharmaceutical Logistics Conference which returns to London 18th & 19th May 2017.LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 28, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The worldwide threat of counterfeiting and supply chain security continues to escalate with reports of fake drugs still slipping into public health systems despite rigorous regulatory schemes. In line with this, SMi Group’s 11th annual Pharmaceutical Logistics Conference will provide a focus on strategies to maintain supply chain security, visibility and anti-counterfeiting.
Key presentations on this crucial topic include
• AN APPROACH TO GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN SECURITY
Tom Cochrane, Head of Security Operations, Mundipharma
Case studies on how to manage security systems to mitigate risks of damage, temperature excursion, bribery and corruption, as well as using networks and technology for a multi-layered approach. The presentation will also include looking at investigations such as paper trails, CCTV footage and forensic analysis to identify causes of incidents.
• GS1 STANDARD - A CRITICAL TOOL IN THE FIGHT AGAINST COUNTERFEITING
Glen Hodson, Head of Healthcare, GS1
Explores GS1 standards as a tool to prevent counterfeiting and knowing regulatory bodies taking action. This will also discuss authentication and traceability.
• THE IMPACT OF THE FALSIFIED MEDICINES DIRECTIVE TO THE SUPPLY CHAIN
Martin FitzGerald, Deputy Director General, European Healthcare Distribution Association (GIRP)
This presentation will expound on the Falsified Medicines Directive& Delegated REgulation, the development of European Medicines Verification Systems as well as the cost implications for operators and latest developments.
• HOW TAPA MITIGATES SUPPLY CHAIN SECURITY RISKS
Jason Breakwell, Vice Chairman, Transported Asset Protection Association
A discussion on intelligence analysis, mitigation measures for facilities and transportation as well as identification and evaluation of supply chain risks.
The two-day event will also provide in-depth discussions on the demands of temperature regulation, warehousing and supply chain efficacy, innovation within clinical trial logistics, and regulatory considerations within the pharmaceutical industry.
Presentations will be led by seasoned experts from Exelcius, Seer Pharma, Johnson and Johnson, Merck, Sharpe and Dohme, GlaxoSmithKline, Eli Lilly, Sanofi, IATA, AstraZeneca, ASC Associates, TEDAC, Turkish Cargo and more.
The full roster of the speakers as well as their presentations at www.pharmaceutical-logistics.com/EIN
Pharmaceutical Logistics Conference
11th Annual Conference: 18th & 19th May
Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UK
www.pharmaceutical-logistics.com/EIN
