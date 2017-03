Wood Flooring Market 2017

2012-2022 Report on Global Wood Flooring Market Competition, Status and Forecast, Market Size by Players, Regions, Type, Application

PUNE, INDIA, March 28, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / --WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On – “Wood Flooring Industry Dynamics,Segment Analysis and CAGR Growth Analysis Research Report to 2022”.The global wood flooring manufacturing market is seeing a steady upswing currently on account of the increased preference for wood flooring due to its durability and restorability. The market can be segmented into solid, acrylic impregnated, and engineered wood. Bamboo flooring also falls under the ambit of wood flooring. Wood flooring comes in different shapes such as parquet, strips, and planks. Raw materials used in wood flooring include birch, oak, walnut, ash, maple, birch, beech, etc. Among them, oak is the most popular due to its strength, lesser cost, appearance, and wide availability. In fact, red oak accounts for about a majority of wood flooring sales.In the report, Transparency Market Research provides a detailed analysis of the global wood flooring market by segmenting it based on various parameters and presenting an in-depth analysis of each segment. It studies the various growth drivers and restraints in the market, besides evaluating the prevailing trends. The report also includes sagacious inputs from experts in the industry. A detailed assessment of the current vendor landscape is presented in the report. It not only profiles the prominent players operating in the market, but also brings to the fore their strengths and weaknesses. Using industry-leading analytical tools, the report gauges the threats and opportunities that these companies may face over the course of the forecast period between 2017 and 2022.Global Wood Flooring Manufacturing Market Drivers and TrendsDriving the demand in the global wood flooring manufacturing market is the increasing housing construction and remodeling activities. With the rapid pace of urbanization worldwide, the housing industry has received a major fillip. There has been a continued uptick in activity in the commercial real estate and building remodeling and renovation works. This has majorly contributed to the market along with increasing purchasing power of discerning consumers, who are increasingly opting for green buildings. The rising popularity of pre-finished products and manufactured floors has also driven demand in the market. Additionally, wood products are being increasingly recycled. This is another cause for the soaring popularity of wooden floors.Countering the growth in the market are unstable prices of wood and other raw materials, strict regulatory norms, and rising cost of production. Another crucial market restraint is the growing thrust on environment which has led to strict policies against rampant deforestation. Further, stiff competition from substitutes such as ceramic tiles, carpet, and vinyl is also thwarting the growth in the market.A trend noticed in the manufacturing process is the increased thrust on automating processes to boost efficiency and improve safety. Although labor is used in the industry to craft products, operators are increasingly investing in enhanced technologies to cut down on manufacturing costs.In this report, the global Wood Flooring market is valued at USD XX billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX billion by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with sales (K sqm), revenue (Billion USD), market share and growth rate of Wood Flooring for these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), coveringUnited StatesEuropeChinaJapanSoutheast AsiaIndiaGlobal Wood Flooring market competition by top manufacturersplayers, with Wood Flooring sales volume, Price (USDsqm), revenue (Billion USD) and market share for each manufacturerplayer; the top players includingKronotex USAArmstrongShaw FloorsMohawk FlooringQuanex Building ProductsMannington FlooringMullican FlooringSomersetWood Flooring InternationalTarkettKarelia-UpofloorLAUZONWicandersDecospanASSA ABLOYBEFAGSensaBeaulieuTer HurnePower DekorNatureAnxinELEGANT LIVINGVohringerShiyouRaffaeofomaDerBeamyYangziShengbaoluoOn the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume (K sqm), revenue (Billion USD), product price (USDsqm), market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split intoHard Wood FlooringsSolid Wood FlooringsBamboo FlooringsCork FlooringsOtherOn the basis on the end usersapplications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applicationsend users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Wood Flooring for each application, includingResidential FlooringCommercial FlooringThis report gives you access to decisive data such asIndustry - related enterprises and policies important information disclosureMarket growth driversFactors limiting market growthCurrent market trendsMarket structureFuture development opportunities and directionMarket projections for the coming yearsetc. Table Of Contents – Major Key PointsGlobal Wood Flooring Market Research Report 20171 Wood Flooring Market Overview1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Wood Flooring1.2 Wood Flooring Segment by Type (Product Category)1.2.1 Global Wood Flooring Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category) (2012-2022)1.2.2 Global Wood Flooring Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 20161.2.3 Hard Wood Floorings1.2.4 Solid Wood Floorings1.2.5 Bamboo Floorings1.2.6 Cork Floorings1.2.7 Other1.3 Global Wood Flooring Segment by Application1.3.1 Wood Flooring Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)1.3.2 Residential1.3.3 Commercial1.4 Global Wood Flooring Market by Region (2012-2022)1.4.1 Global Wood Flooring Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022)1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022)1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022)………..CONTINUED