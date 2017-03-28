There were 695 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,376 in the last 365 days.

eDiscovery Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2017 – 2022

Wiseguyreports.com Announces the Publication of its Research Report – GLOBAL eDiscovery Market 2017-2022

PUNE, INDIA, March 28, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global eDiscovery Industry

This report studies eDiscovery (Software; On-Premise Software & Off-Premise Software and Services) in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with capacity, production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

Logikcull

Nextpoint

CloudNine Discovery

E-STET

Zapproved

Safelink Data Rooms

IPRO

Sherpa Software

OpenText

Cicayda

Swiftype

Algolia

Legal Discovery

LexisNexis

Docket Alarm

Archevos

DFLabs

SysTools Software

KCura

Company 20

Market Segment by Regions, this report splits Global into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of eDiscovery (Software; On-Premise Software & Off-Premise Software and Services) in these regions, from 2011 to 2021 (forecast), like

North America

China

Europe

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Split by Product Types, with production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, can be divided into

Data Mapping

Legal Hold

Electronic Message

Project

Others

Split by applications, this report focuses on consumption, market share and growth rate of eDiscovery (Software; On-Premise Software & Off-Premise Software and Services) in each application, can be divided into

Law Firm

Research

Consultant

Industrial

Others

Some Major Points from Table of content:

Global eDiscovery (Software; On-Premise Software & Off-Premise Software and Services) Market Research Report 2016
1 eDiscovery (Software; On-Premise Software & Off-Premise Software and Services) Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of eDiscovery (Software; On-Premise Software & Off-Premise Software and Services)
1.2 eDiscovery (Software; On-Premise Software & Off-Premise Software and Services) Segment by Types
1.2.1 Global Production Market Share of eDiscovery (Software; On-Premise Software & Off-Premise Software and Services) by Types in 2015
1.2.2 Data Mapping Overview and Growth Rate
1.2.2.1 Data Mapping Overview
1.2.2.2 Data Mapping Growth Rate
1.2.3 Legal Hold Overview and Growth Rate
1.2.3.1 Legal Hold Overview
1.2.3.2 Legal Hold Growth Rate
1.2.4 Electronic Message Overview and Growth Rate
1.2.4.1 Electronic Message Overview
1.2.4.2 Electronic Message Growth Rate
1.2.5 Project Overview and Growth Rate
1.2.5.1 Project Overview
1.2.5.2 Project Growth Rate
1.2.6 Others Overview and Growth Rate
1.2.6.1 Others Overview
1.2.6.2 Others Growth Rate
1.3 eDiscovery (Software; On-Premise Software & Off-Premise Software and Services) Segment by Applications
1.3.1 eDiscovery (Software; On-Premise Software & Off-Premise Software and Services) Consumption Market Share by Applications in 2015
1.3.2 Law Firm and Major Clients (Buyers) List
1.3.3 Research and Major Clients (Buyers) List
1.3.4 Consultantand Major Clients (Buyers) List
1.3.5 Industrial and Major Clients (Buyers) List
1.3.6 Others and Major Clients (Buyers) List
1.4 eDiscovery (Software; On-Premise Software & Off-Premise Software and Services) Market by Regions
1.4.1 North America Status and Prospect (2011-2021)
1.4.2 China Status and Prospect (2011-2021)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2011-2021)
1.4.4 Japan Status and Prospect (2011-2021)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2011-2021)
1.4.6 India Status and Prospect (2011-2021)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of eDiscovery (Software; On-Premise Software & Off-Premise Software and Services) (2011-2021)

2 Global eDiscovery (Software; On-Premise Software & Off-Premise Software and Services) Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global eDiscovery (Software; On-Premise Software & Off-Premise Software and Services) Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2015 and 2016)
2.2 Global eDiscovery (Software; On-Premise Software & Off-Premise Software and Services) Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2015 and 2016)
2.3 Global eDiscovery (Software; On-Premise Software & Off-Premise Software and Services) Average Price by Manufacturers (2015 and 2016)
2.4 Manufacturers eDiscovery (Software; On-Premise Software & Off-Premise Software and Services) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types
2.5 eDiscovery (Software; On-Premise Software & Off-Premise Software and Services) Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 eDiscovery (Software; On-Premise Software & Off-Premise Software and Services) Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 eDiscovery (Software; On-Premise Software & Off-Premise Software and Services) Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global eDiscovery (Software; On-Premise Software & Off-Premise Software and Services) Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Regions (2011-2016)
3.1 Global eDiscovery (Software; On-Premise Software & Off-Premise Software and Services) Capacity and Market Share by Regions (2011-2016)
3.2 Global eDiscovery (Software; On-Premise Software & Off-Premise Software and Services) Production and Market Share by Regions (2011-2016)
3.3 Global eDiscovery (Software; On-Premise Software & Off-Premise Software and Services) Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Regions (2011-2016)
3.4 Global eDiscovery (Software; On-Premise Software & Off-Premise Software and Services) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2011-2016)
3.5 North America eDiscovery (Software; On-Premise Software & Off-Premise Software and Services) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2011-2016)
3.6 Europe eDiscovery (Software; On-Premise Software & Off-Premise Software and Services) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2011-2016)
3.7 China eDiscovery (Software; On-Premise Software & Off-Premise Software and Services) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2011-2016)
3.8 Japan eDiscovery (Software; On-Premise Software & Off-Premise Software and Services) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2011-2016)
3.9 Southeast Asia eDiscovery (Software; On-Premise Software & Off-Premise Software and Services) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2011-2016)
3.10 India eDiscovery (Software; On-Premise Software & Off-Premise Software and Services) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2011-2016)

