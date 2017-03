Womenswear in Germany Market

PUNE, INDIA, March 28, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / --WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On – “Womenswear in Germany Industry Dynamics,Segment Analysis and CAGR Growth Analysis Research Report to 2022”. In Germany, womenswear accounted for around 58% of overall apparel value sales in 2016. The category’s value decline in 2016 was slightly heavier than that recorded by menswear, with both categories facing the same challenges in Germany. Generally speaking, however, the number of collections and variety in womenswear are generally larger as women are more prone to shopping for apparel than men, even when it is not necessary. For the most part, German men still only replace old apparel items when...Euromonitor International's Womenswear in Germany report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2012-2016 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. 