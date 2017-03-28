Intimate Wear Market 2017 Europe Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2022
Intimate Wear Europe Market Segmentation and Major Players Analysis and Forecast to 2022PUNE, INDIA, March 28, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Europe Intimate Wear Consumption 2016 Market Research Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Intimate Wear market.
First, the report provides a basic overview of the Intimate Wear industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. And development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures.
Secondly, the report states the Europe Intimate Wear market size (volume and value), and the segment markets by regions, types, applications and companies are also discussed.
Third, the Intimate Wear market analysis is provided for major regions including Germany, UK, France and other regions can be added. For each region, market size and end users are analyzed as well as segment markets by types, applications and companies.
Then, the report focuses on Europe major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specifications, sales, market share and contact information. What’s more, the Intimate Wear industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed.
Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed, and overall research conclusions are offered.
In a word, the report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.
Key points in table of content
1 Industry Overview of Intimate Wear 1
1.1 Definition and Specifications of Intimate Wear 1
1.1.1 Definition of Intimate Wear 1
1.1.2 Cotonella Slip Underwear 2
1.1.3 La Perla Windflower Underwired Bra 3
1.1.4 Triumph Plaid Flannel Pajama Set 4
1.2 Classification of Intimate Wear 5
1.2.1 Bras 7
1.2.2 Underpants 8
1.2.3 Sleepwear and Loungewear 9
1.3 Applications of Intimate Wear 10
1.3.1 Intimate Wear Products applied in Women 12
1.3.2 Intimate Wear Products applied in Men 13
1.3.2 Intimate Wear Products applied in Kids 14
1.4 Industry Chain Structure of Intimate Wear 15
1.5 Industry Overview and Major Regions Status of Intimate Wear 15
1.5.1 Industry Overview of Intimate Wear 15
1.5.2 Europe Major Regions Status of Intimate Wear 15
1.6 Industry Policy Analysis of Intimate Wear 16
1.7 Industry News Analysis of Intimate Wear 16
2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Intimate Wear 18
2.1 Raw Material Suppliers and Price Analysis of Intimate Wear 18
2.2 Equipment Suppliers and Price Analysis of Intimate Wear 19
2.3 Labor Cost Analysis of Intimate Wear 22
2.4 Other Costs Analysis of Intimate Wear 26
2.5 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Intimate Wear 27
2.6 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Intimate Wear 28
3 Europe Market Size (Volume and Value), Sales and Sale Price Analysis of Intimate Wear 29
3.1 Europe Market Size (Volume and Value) and Growth Rate of Intimate Wear 2011-2016 29
3.2 Europe Market Size (Volume and Value) of Intimate Wear by Regions 2011-2016 30
3.3 Europe Market Size of Intimate Wear by Types 2011-2016 34
3.4 Europe Market Size of Intimate Wear by Applications 2011-2016 35
3.5 Europe Sales Volume and Sales Revenue of Intimate Wear by Companies 2011-2016 37
3.6 Europe Sale Price of Intimate Wear by Regions 2011-2016 43
3.7 Europe Sale Price of Intimate Wear by Companies 2011-2016 44
4 Bra Market Size (Volume and Value), Sales, Sale Price and End Users Analysis of Intimate Wear 47
4.1 Bra Market Size (Volume and Value) and Growth Rate of Intimate Wear 2011-2016 47
4.2 Bra Market Size of Intimate Wear by Regions 2011-2016 48
4.3 Bra Sales Volume and Sales Revenue of Intimate Wear by Companies 2011-2016 50
4.5 Bra Sale Price of Intimate Wear by Companies 2011-2016 56
5 Underpants Market Size (Volume and Value), Sales, Sale Price and End Users Analysis of Intimate Wear 59
5.1 Underpants Market Size (Volume and Value) and Growth Rate of Intimate Wear 2011-2016 59
5.2 Underpants Market Size of Intimate Wear by Regions 2011-2016 60
5.3 Underpants Sales Volume and Sales Revenue of Intimate Wear by Companies 2011-2016 62
5.5 Underpants Sale Price of Intimate Wear by Companies 2011-2016 67
6 Sleepwear and loungewear Market Size (Volume and Value), Sales, Sale Price and End Users Analysis of Intimate Wear 69
6.1 Sleepwear and loungewear Market Size (Volume and Value) and Growth Rate of Intimate Wear 2011-2016 69
6.2 Sleepwear and loungewear Market Size of Intimate Wear by Regions 2011-2016 70
6.3 Sleepwear and loungewear Sales Revenue of Intimate Wear by Companies 2011-2016 71
7 Major Manufacturers Analysis of Intimate Wear 75
