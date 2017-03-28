Mongolia - A Great Adventure Holiday for 2017

Ever fancy riding horses across a beautiful scenic landscape with not a fence in sight? Then join a trip to Mongolia and experience the freedom of an open ride.

ULAANBAATAR, ULAANBAATAR, MONGOLIA, March 28, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- If you're looking for a great adventure travel holiday in 2017, then Mongolia is the place you want to be. Ethical Traveler, for the 2nd year in a row, reported that Mongolia is again one of the destinations that is a must see. And there is no better way to see this country than by horseback.Keith Swenson, a U.S. citizen who first worked in Mongolia helping to improve national park management, stayed on long after his project ended to co-found Stone Horse Expeditions & Travel . As one of the top rated horse riding operations in the country, Stone Horse offers multi-day horseback expeditions across the cultural and wilderness landscapes that one client describes as "National Geographic scenery" in its breath and scope. "It's hard not to fall in love with the countryside here" says Swenson. "And our easy going horses are the best companions to help you do that".With vast natural areas and a variety of terrain that includes open steppe, forested mountains, rivers and desert, Mongolia is a wonderland of natural scenery. As a destination, it's fairly easy to get to, flying into the capital city of Ulaanbaatar, or for the more adventurous, taking the Trans Siberian Railway from Beijing or Moscow and arriving very slowly in the "Land of the Eternal Blue Sky", as Mongolia is known. Stone Horse Expeditions has been helping travelers feel at home here, learning about the culture and people for years."One of the things we like to do" says Swenson, "is to help our guests connect with their horses, the people we meet along the way and to get a sense of Mongolia and its history". Most famous for its founding father, Genghis Khan, Mongolia is known as a land of horse warriors who took the world by storm. Today however, the people of Mongolia, as they probably always have been, are extremely hospitable and easily welcome visitors with open arms.Stone Horse offers a variety of trips, from it's multi-day horse riding expeditions through the cultural and wilderness landscapes of the Khentii Mountains, a biodiversity hotspot, to Gobi desert excursions, where the desert terrain is spectacular in its sweeping vistas, as well as a very homey, traditional "herder family ger (yurt) stay", where guests get to experience herder life as it is lived today. And if you just want to walk, their autumn hiking trips take you through some colorful fall scenery."Our horse trips are for the novice to expert rider", says Swenson. "We have horses that can accommodate most levels of experience, but it's better to have a little horse riding under your belt". Of course with the variety of trips they offer, non riders have a great choice to see the country too.As a country, Mongolia is modernizing fast. The capital city Ulaanbaatar is now home to almost half the population, where economic opportunities can be better found. But the countryside is also seeing more and more development with a mining boom in recent years bringing new financial gains. For this reason, Mongolia is a place to see now before it changes too much.So, whether you looking for a great horse trekking adventure, a Gobi desert expedition, spending time with a traditional herder family ger stay and learning their way of life, or just hiking through the countryside, Mongolia is the place you want to visit, and 2017 is a good year to go. You won't regret it.