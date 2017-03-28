Global Automotive Air Conditioning Market – Industry Challenges, Key Vendors, Drivers, Trends and Forecast to 2022
Automotive Air Conditioning Market by Technology , by Vehicle type (Passenger vehicle, Commercial vehicle), by Component and Regions- Forecast to 2022
Automotive air conditioning is a system which includes factors such as changing preferences towards automotive as well as thermal and acceptable air condition in vehicles is likely to boost the market. Recent trend of preferring enhanced vehicle comfort with better overall experience and environmental protection measures for noise reduction and the elimination of fluorinated greenhouse gases will drive the growth of the market. Moreover, Due to least level of human intervention, automatic air conditioning systems are being installed at large, especially in the premium and luxury segments of passenger vehicles, ultimately pushing the market towards growth. Additionally, the R&D focus on automotive air conditioning market for improving fuel efficiency, reducing environmental effect are contributing to the market growth. Governments want to see the rapid emergence of technology in automotive sector, which acts as a driving factor for the growth of the market. Concerns about the environment in countries such as China and India are also lead to the growth of automotive air conditioning market.
Key Players
• Denso Corporation (Japan),
• Hanon Systems (South Korea),
• Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.(Japan),
• MAHLE GmbH (Germany),
• Valeo SA (France),
• Keihin Corporation(Japan)
• Calsonic Kansei Corporation (Japan)
Market Research Analysis:
Asia-Pacific is dominating the automotive air conditioning market due to the presence of automobile manufactures in the region as well as the growing demand for automotive. Vehicles require low-temperature cooling equipment along with normal equipment for regulated battery cooling. Shifting preference towards more features for comfort & convenience, is driving the automotive air conditioning market. Whereas, Japan is referred to as the largest automobile manufacture due to the presence of major air conditioner system suppliers. Increasing production capacity, and investments in R&D for new technology drive the market for automotive air conditioning market. Moreover, demand for effective thermal systems in electric and hybrid powertrains are giving a new way for market growth. Increasing vehicle production and government initiatives for advanced technology in automotive sector are also drivers of the market.
Target Audience
• Manufactures
• Raw Materials Suppliers
• Aftermarket suppliers
• Research Institute / Education Institute
• Potential Investors
• Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager
Scope of the report
This study provides an overview of the global automotive air conditioning market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global automotive air conditioning market as technology, application and component. On the basis of technology it is segmented as manual and automatic. On the basis of Vehicle type it is segmented as passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. On the basis of component it is segmented as Compressor, Evaporator, Receiver and Condenser.
