Wound Closure Device Market is Estimated to Grow at a CAGR Over 7% from 2016 to 2022
Global Wound Closure Device Market Analysis and Forecast by Types of Wound (Chronic Wound), Device (Staplers), Application (Ulcers, Burn) and End Users – 2022
Global Wound Closure Device Market has been growing rapidly and is expected to grow further. Effective and instant healers and also, these are useful when wound healing is difficult with traditional methods producing high risk of infection, these wound closer option are quick, easy to apply and remove and also had minimum cost associated with them has increased The Global Wound Closure Device Market globally. Other factors which restraint the growth of global wound closer market includes avoidance in highly visible areas such as face to minimize scarring, medical glues used as a wound closer device has less efficiency and is normally only one fifth as effective as sutures decreasing its demand for many procedures and injuries.
Wound Closure Device Market will grow at a CAGR of 5% from 2013 to 2019 and reaching a value of 13 billion by 2019 and 21 billion by the end of the forecasted period, 2016-2022.Stapling devices are expected to witness high growth due to increased efficiency, safety and reduced recovery time with the cost effectiveness of the devices.
Key Players:
• Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc
• Arthrex, Inc
• B. Braun Melsungen AG
• Adhezion Biomedical
• LLC.
• Aesculap, Inc.
• Baxter
• CollPlant Ltd.
• Connexicon Medical
• ConvaTec Group PLC
Market Segmentation:
“Wound Closure Device Market” is majorly segmented on the basis of types of wounds, device, application and end users. Based on the type of wound the market is further segmented into chronic, acute and more. On the basis of type of devices the market is again classified into sutures, wound closure strips, wound closure adhesive, staplers, tissue sealants, hemostats and more. Further depending on the type of wound the market is again classified into surgical wounds, ulcers, burn, trauma and others. Similar on the basis of end-users the market is again classified into hospitals, clinics, trauma centers and others etc.
Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 50 market data tables and figures spread over 85 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “Global Wound Closure Device Market – Forecast to 2022”
Intended Audience
• Global Wound Closure Device Manufacturers & Suppliers
• Contract Research Organizations (CROs)
• Research and Development (R&D) Companies
• Government Research Laboratories
• Independent Research Laboratories
• Government and Independent Regulatory Authorities
• Market Research and Consulting Service Providers
• Academic Institutes and Universities
List of Figures
FIGURE 1 Research Process
FIGURE 2 Porters Five Forces Model
FIGURE 3 Global Wound Closure Device Market, By Types
FIGURE 4 Global Wound Closer Market, By Device Type
FIGURE 5 Global Wound Closure Device Market, By Application
Continued….
