Global Frozen Food Market Overview, Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis, Growth Opportunities & Restraints to 2022
Global Frozen Food Market Analysis and Forecast by Type (Sea-Food, Vegetables, Dairy Products), Freezing Process Type (Cryogenic Freezing) and Region - 2022
Market Overview
Frozen Food is freeze drying food product so as to preserve it from deterioration by microbes, enzymes and oxidation. Meat and sea-food frozen products are the highest seller worldwide. Frozen vegetables and fruits are in great demand in countries where fresh fruits and vegetables are not available. New recipes, attractive packaging and consumer oriented products are attracting consumers of all age groups. Recently, organic and low calorie segments have created potential demand by the health cognizant consumers.
Market Forecast
In the last few years, working class population has increased which has in turn increased the demand for frozen food product as it is convenient and hygienic. Hence, frozen food fortified with nutrients has a great scope in the market. Companies are exploring new technologies and attractive packaging to gain interest of consumers. This factor will play a key role to grow Frozen Food Market at CAGR of 4% 2016 to 2022.
Key Players Global Frozen Food Market:
• McCain Foods Limited (U.S.),
• Nestlé (Switzerland),
• Amy's Kitchen (U.S.),
• Tryton Foods Ltd (U.K.),
• ConAgra Foods (U.S.),
• Pinnacle Foods (U.S.),
• Dr. Praeger's (U.S.),
• Permira (U.K.),
• Unilever (U.K.)
Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 60 market data tables and figures spread in 110 numbers of pages of the project report.
