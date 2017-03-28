Glycerin Market is Expected to Reach USD 2,100 Million by 2022
Glycerin Market Information - by Type, Application and by Region - Forecast to 2022
Glycerol is the compound formed of trihydroxy alcohol (HOCH2CHOHCH2OH). It has properties such as colorlessness, sweet taste, and low toxicity. Synthetic glycerol is the obtained from propylene. Glycerol is hygroscopic, odorless, and is a natural alcohol. It is majorly used in food, personal care products, pharmaceuticals and others. Glycerin is used in production of medication as it contains nontoxic nature and high nourishing value. It is used in various skin related problems such as for skin rashes, burns, sores and cuts. In-addition, it is also used in personal care products and cosmetics. Consistent growth in healthcare industries will help further expansions of glycerin market.
The other main application of glycerin is in personal care product. It is used in applications such as creams, hair care products, toothpastes, mouthwashes and sugar free gums due to hygroscopic nature. Glycerin is used in food and beverages sectors namely in humectant, solvent, preservatives and sweetener. It is also used in personal care products namely, skin creams, body wash, soaps and shampoo.
Request a Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2392
Key Players of Glycerin Market:
• Procter & Gamble
• NOW Foods
• VVF L.L.C.
• Cargill
• Incorporated
• Dutch Glycerin Refinery (DGR)
• The Dow Chemical Company
• Parchem fine & specialty chemicals
• Avril Group
• Essential Depot, Inc.
Segmentation:
The global glycerin market is majorly segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type of glycerin the market is segmented into synthetic and natural. And on basis of application glycerin the market is segmented into food, personal care products, pharmaceuticals and others.
Brief TOC for Glycerin Market:
1 Executive Summary
2 Scope of the Report
2.1 Market Definition
2.2 Scope of the Study
2.2.1 Research Objectives
2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations
2.3 Markets Structure
3 Market Research Methodology
3.1 Research Process
3.2 Secondary Research
3.3 Primary Research
3.4 Forecast Model
4 Market Landscape
4.1 Five Forces Analysis
4.1.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.1.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.1.3 Threat of substitutes
4.1.4 Segment rivalry
4.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain of Global Glycerin Market
5 Industry Overview of Global Glycerin Market
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Growth Drivers
5.3 Impact analysis
5.4 Market Challenges
5.5 Impact analysis
Continue…
Regional Analysis:
The Asia-Pacific glycerin market is expected to grow due to growing application industry. China consumes largest market share in global glycerin market. The report estimates the size of the glycerin market, both in terms of volume and value. Other regions like India, Indonesia and Brazil are expected to drive the demand owing to lenient regulations by government in setting up industries and producing large amounts of products to meet growing population demand.
North America is expected to grow at faster pace, the U.S and Canada are anticipated to have a largest share due to industrial development and government regulations. In-addition, the growing population and increase in health awareness is driving the market in this region. In Europe, UK and Germany are key contributors for this region, glycerin market size is growing due to government policies and increase in use of renewable sources. Additionally, the increase use of glycerin in novel application are driving the market.
Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/glycerin-market-2392
About Market Research Future:
At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.
MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.
In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.
Contact:
Akash Anand
Market Research Future
Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers
Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,
Pune - 411028
Maharashtra, India
+1 646 845 9312
Email: akash.anand@marketresearchfuture.com
Akash Anand
Market Research Future
+1 646 845 9312
email us here