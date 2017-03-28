Global Test Strip Market is expected to reach $18.5 billion by 2021
Theses arises need for self-glucose monitoring. Blood glucose test strip is an essential part of self-blood glucose monitoring. The market for blood glucose test strip was estimated at $13.7 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $18.5 billion by 2020. The growth of the market is driven by launch of advanced test strips based on innovative technology which provide more accurate and reliable results
Scope of the Test Strip Market
Global Test Strip Markets, By Product Type
• Urine test strip
• Diabetic Strips
• Fluorescein
Global Test Strip Market, By Application
• Disease Diagnosis
• Urinalysis
• Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
• Liver Disease
• Kidney Diseases
• Diabetic Test
• Blood Glucose Analysis
• Ophthalmic Diagnostic
• Pregnancy Test
Global Test Strip Market, By Function
• Visual Test Strips
• Automated Test Strips
Global Test Strip Market, By End Users
• Institutes & Research Laboratories
• Hospitals & Clinics
• Diagnostic Laboratories
Key Players
• Roche Diagnostics
• Lifescan
• Abbott
• Bayer
• Arkray Inc.
• Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings Ag
• B. Braun Melsungen AG
• Chiltern Medicare Ltd
• Henry Schein
• Lifeassay Diagnostics (Pty)
• Siemens Healthcare
• Taidoc Technology Corporation
• Teco Diagnostics.
Brief Toc of Test Strip Market
1 Introduction
1.1 Definition
1.2 Scope of the study
1.3 Market Structure
2 Research Methodologies
2.1 Research Process
2.2 Primary Research
3 Report Excerpt
4 Forecast Indicators
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Growth Drivers
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Marketing Mix
5.2 Porter's Five Force
6 Global Test Strip Markets, By Product Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Urine test strip
7 Global Test Strip Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Disease Diagnosis
7.3 Pregnancy Test
8 Global Test Strip Market, By Function
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Visual Test Strips
8.3 Automated Test Strips
9 Global Test Strip Market, By End Users
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Institutes & Research Laboratories
9.3 Hospitals & Clinics
