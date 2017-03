Global Test Strip Market is expected to reach $18.5 billion by 2021

The market for blood glucose test strip was estimated at $13.7 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $18.5 billion by 2020 | Test Strip Market

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 28, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Test strip are the most important tools in Point of Care (POC) diagnostics. They helpto achieve precise and rapid diagnosis of various critical diseases such as urinary tract infection (UTI), liver disease, kidney diseases, diabetes test,Theses arises need for self-glucose monitoring. Blood glucose test strip is an essential part of self-blood glucose monitoring. The market for blood glucose test strip was estimated at $13.7 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $18.5 billion by 2020. The growth of the market is driven by launch of advanced test strips based on innovative technology which provide more accurate and reliable resultsRequest for Sample Pages@ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/672 Scope of the Test Strip MarketGlobal Test Strip Markets, By Product Type• Urine test strip• Diabetic Strips• FluoresceinGlobal Test Strip Market, By Application• Disease Diagnosis• Urinalysis• Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)• Liver Disease• Kidney Diseases• Diabetic Test• Blood Glucose Analysis• Ophthalmic Diagnostic• Pregnancy TestGlobal Test Strip Market, By Function• Visual Test Strips• Automated Test StripsGlobal Test Strip Market, By End Users• Institutes & Research Laboratories• Hospitals & Clinics• Diagnostic LaboratoriesTaste the market data and market information presented through more than 100 market data tables and figures spread in 150 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “ Global Test Strip Market Research Report- Forecast to 2021” Key Players• Roche Diagnostics• Lifescan• Abbott• Bayer• Arkray Inc.• Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings Ag• B. Braun Melsungen AG• Chiltern Medicare Ltd• Henry Schein• Lifeassay Diagnostics (Pty)• Siemens Healthcare• Taidoc Technology Corporation• Teco Diagnostics.Brief Toc of Test Strip Market1 Introduction1.1 Definition1.2 Scope of the study1.3 Market Structure2 Research Methodologies2.1 Research Process2.2 Primary Research3 Report Excerpt4 Forecast Indicators4.1 Introduction4.2 Growth Drivers5 Market Analysis5.1 Marketing Mix5.2 Porter's Five Force6 Global Test Strip Markets, By Product Type6.1 Introduction6.2 Urine test strip7 Global Test Strip Market, By Application7.1 Introduction7.2 Disease Diagnosis7.3 Pregnancy Test8 Global Test Strip Market, By Function8.1 Introduction8.2 Visual Test Strips8.3 Automated Test Strips9 Global Test Strip Market, By End Users9.1 Introduction9.2 Institutes & Research Laboratories9.3 Hospitals & ClinicsAccess Full Report@ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/test-strip-market About Market Research FutureAt Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.Contact:Akash AnandMarket Research FutureMagarpatta Road, Hadapsar,Pune - 411028Maharashtra, India+1 646 845 9312Email: akash.anand@marketresearchfuture.comWeb: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com