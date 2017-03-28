Global Virtual Customer Premises Equipment Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR over 43% From 2016 to 2022
Global Virtual Customer Premises Equipment Market by Solutions (Virtual Switches), Service (Professional) and End-Users (BFSI, Healthcare) - Forecast to 2022
Global Virtual Customer Premises Equipment Market is poised to reach at market size of USD 3 billion by end of year 2022 at growing with 43% CAGR. The growth in the virtual customer premises equipment market is driven by rising demand for the virtual customer premises equipment are enhancement of time to market, the avoidance of downtime for network infrastructure, the increasing demand for virtual & cloud-based solutions, cost optimization benefits in maintaining the hardware and the rising need for mobility and the high demand for private clouds among enterprises is promoting cloud-based applications is also expect to drive the virtual customer premises equipment market. However, issues such as the increasing demand for security concerns regarding virtual architecture, the reliability issues and the lack of skilled workforce are hampering the growth of the virtual customer premises equipment market.
The market has various benefits for end-users such as enables the organizations to find insights from key operational data types. Hence, the increasing efficiency and accuracy in applications such as information exchange, group discussions and online programs are boosting the growth of the market. Various firms have been giving high importance to optimize proper data management and increasing the demand for proper management.
Competitive Analysis-
Major Key Players in Global Virtual Customer Premises Equipment Market are:
The key players of Global Virtual Customer Premises Equipment Market report include Hewlett Packard Enterprise (U.S.), ALTEN Calsoft Labs (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), VMWare Inc.(U.S.), Versa Networks (U.S.), NEC Corporation (Japan), Juniper Networks Inc.(U.S.), Cisco Systems Inc.(U.S.), Telco Systems (U.S.), Ericsson Inc (Sweden) and others.
Virtual Customer Premises Equipment Market
The market can be segmented on the basis of solutions, services, end-users and region. By solutions, the market has been bifurcated into virtual switches, virtual routers, security, compliance, controller & application platform, orchestration and infrastructure management.
• On the basis of Services, the market can be segmented as managed and professional. On the basis of end-users the market can be segmented into BFSI, healthcare, retail & e-commerce among others.
• On the basis of End-Users, Telecommunication accounted for the largest market share, data centers and telecom service providers are the most important areas in the V-CPE market. The data generated by telecom companies, which is stored and retrieved from data centers, is large. The use of V-CPE solutions, telecom companies can easily transfer their business functions from one geographic location to another.
Market Research Future Analysis:
Global Virtual Customer Premises Equipment Market is expected to grow significantly. The market is highly application basis. Telecommunication segment of virtual customer premises equipment market globally drives the market. The market is expected to have higher growth rate as compared to the previous years.
North-American countries especially U.S is the largest contributor to the virtual customer premises equipment market majorly due to high investments, the data centers and telecommunication sectors contributes largely in this region. Also, the rising industrialization and urbanization as well as the increasing projects are driving the growth of the market in this region. The developing countries in the Asia-Pacific have a great opportunity majorly due to adoption of new virtual customer premises equipment technologies and the high demand for cloud-based and enterprises mobility. Hence, the region is expected to grow over the forecast period, 2016-2022.
