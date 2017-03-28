IVF Devices 2017 Global Market Expected To Grow At CAGR 10.46% And Forecast To 2021
Infertility is a biological condition which refers to the inability of a person to reproduce. IVF is the most common and effective procedure helpful in assisting pregnancy. IVF is one of the most popular fertility techniques used to treat infertility and related problems in both genders. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 1.5-2.0 million cycles of IVF procedures are performed every year across the world, and about 55% of these procedures are performed in EMEA. The global IVF devices market is expected to rise at a rapid pace during the forecast period.
The analysts forecast the global IVF devices market to grow at a CAGR of 10.46% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global IVF devices market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The Global Thoracic Surgery Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Cook Medical
• CooperSurgical
• Thermo Fisher Scientific
• Vitrolife
Other prominent vendors
• CellCura
• EMD Serono
• Esco Micro
• Hamilton Thorne
• Intermedics
• LabIVF Asia
• LAF Technologies
• Lotus Bio
• Progyny
• Rocket Medical
Market driver
• Increase in success rate of procedure.
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
• Ethical, legal, and social concerns.
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
• Growing Number of Fertility Clinics.
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Key market highlights
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by product
• IVF Instruments
• Culture media and reagents
PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user
• Fertility clinics
• Hospitals
• Research centers
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
• IVF devices market in the Americas
• IVF devices market in EMEA
• IVF devices market in APAC
PART 09: Decision framework
PART 10: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Impact of drivers on key customer segments
• Market challenges
• Impact of challenges on key customer segments
PART 11: Market trends
• Growing Number of Fertility Clinics
• Insurance Coverage for IVF
• Growth of Medical Tourism
PART 12: Vendor landscape
• Competitive landscape analysis
PART 13:Key vendor analysis
• Cook Medical
• CooperSurgical
• Thermo Fisher Scientific
• Vitrolife
• Key company to watch
• Other prominent vendors
………..CONTINUED
