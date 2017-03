3D Sensor Market Expected to Grow Significantly – Estimated Revenue Structure, Positive Long-Term Growth Outlook 2027

Market Research Future

3D Sensor Market by Technology (Projected-light sensors, Time-of-flight sensors), Sensor Type (Acoustic Sensor), and Application - Forecast to 2027

Key players in Market are Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), PMD Technologies AG (Germany), Occipital, Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation” — Market Research Future

Synopsis of 3D Sensor MarketIndustry News• In June 2016 STMicroelectronics collaborated with Qualcomm on high performance sensors for smart mobile devices which include 3D sensors.• In March 2015, Qualcomm Technologies, In. announced the launch of Next Generation Biometrics Solution with new 3D Fingerprint technology.Key players in 3D Sensor MarketThe prominent players in the market of 3D Sensor are -• Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)• Intel Corporation (U.S.)• Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)• PMD Technologies AG (Germany)• Occipital, Inc. (U.S.)• Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)• Cognex Corporation (U.S.)• ASUSTeK Computer Inc. (Taiwan)• Microchip Technology Inc. (U.S.)• LMI Technologies, Inc. (Canada)Request a Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1104 Market Scenario and Highlights3D Sensor or three dimensional sensors is a technology which measures depth, distance or range of an object by illuminating light mainly as laser. From the past few years, 3D Sensor market has seen tremendous growth. Entertainment is one of major application which is driving the market and as entertainment industry is growing, it is expected that market of 3D Sensors will grow accordingly.Market Segmentation• Segmentation by Technology: Projected-light sensors, Time-of-flight sensors and Ultrasound.• Segmentation by Sensor Type: Acoustic Sensor, Accelerometer Sensor, Image Sensor among others.• Segmentation by Application: Aerospace & Defense, Consumer electronics, healthcare, entertainment, Security, Automotive among others.Browse the market data and market information presented through more than 85 market data tables and figures spread in 110 numbers of pages of the project report " Global 3D Sensor Market Research Report Access Report Page @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/3d-sensor-market Brief Table for Contents for Global 3D Sensor Market1. Report Prologue2. Introduction2.1 Definition2.2 Scope of the Study2.3 Market Structure2.4. Market Segmentation3. Research Methodology3.1 Research Process3.2 Primary Research3.3 Secondary Research4. Market Dynamics4.1 Drivers4.2 Restraints4.3 Opportunities4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators5. Market Factor Analysis5.1 Value Chain Analysis5.2 PORTERS Five Forces5.3 Demand & Supply: Gap Analysis6. Global 3D Sensor Market by Technology7. Global 3D Sensor Market by Sensor Types8. Global 3D Sensor Market by ApplicationCONTINUED…Get Detail Table of Contents for this Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/request-toc/1104 Regional AnalysisNorth America is dominating the market for 3D Sensors closely followed by Asia-Pacific. Technological advancement is the key factor driving market in North America. Asia-Pacific has emerged as fastest growing market. It is expected that Asia-Pacific will dominate the market by the end of forecasted period.