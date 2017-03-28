3D Sensor Market Expected to Grow Significantly – Estimated Revenue Structure, Positive Long-Term Growth Outlook 2027
3D Sensor Market by Technology (Projected-light sensors, Time-of-flight sensors), Sensor Type (Acoustic Sensor), and Application - Forecast to 2027
Industry News
• In June 2016 STMicroelectronics collaborated with Qualcomm on high performance sensors for smart mobile devices which include 3D sensors.
• In March 2015, Qualcomm Technologies, In. announced the launch of Next Generation Biometrics Solution with new 3D Fingerprint technology.
Key players in 3D Sensor Market
The prominent players in the market of 3D Sensor are -
• Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)
• Intel Corporation (U.S.)
• Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)
• PMD Technologies AG (Germany)
• Occipital, Inc. (U.S.)
• Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)
• Cognex Corporation (U.S.)
• ASUSTeK Computer Inc. (Taiwan)
• Microchip Technology Inc. (U.S.)
• LMI Technologies, Inc. (Canada)
Request a Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1104
Market Scenario and Highlights
3D Sensor or three dimensional sensors is a technology which measures depth, distance or range of an object by illuminating light mainly as laser. From the past few years, 3D Sensor market has seen tremendous growth. Entertainment is one of major application which is driving the market and as entertainment industry is growing, it is expected that market of 3D Sensors will grow accordingly.
Market Segmentation
• Segmentation by Technology: Projected-light sensors, Time-of-flight sensors and Ultrasound.
• Segmentation by Sensor Type: Acoustic Sensor, Accelerometer Sensor, Image Sensor among others.
• Segmentation by Application: Aerospace & Defense, Consumer electronics, healthcare, entertainment, Security, Automotive among others.
Browse the market data and market information presented through more than 85 market data tables and figures spread in 110 numbers of pages of the project report “Global 3D Sensor Market Research Report”
Access Report Page @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/3d-sensor-market
Brief Table for Contents for Global 3D Sensor Market
1. Report Prologue
2. Introduction
2.1 Definition
2.2 Scope of the Study
2.3 Market Structure
2.4. Market Segmentation
3. Research Methodology
3.1 Research Process
3.2 Primary Research
3.3 Secondary Research
4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.2 Restraints
4.3 Opportunities
4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators
5. Market Factor Analysis
5.1 Value Chain Analysis
5.2 PORTERS Five Forces
5.3 Demand & Supply: Gap Analysis
6. Global 3D Sensor Market by Technology
7. Global 3D Sensor Market by Sensor Types
8. Global 3D Sensor Market by Application
CONTINUED…
Get Detail Table of Contents for this Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/request-toc/1104
Regional Analysis
North America is dominating the market for 3D Sensors closely followed by Asia-Pacific. Technological advancement is the key factor driving market in North America. Asia-Pacific has emerged as fastest growing market. It is expected that Asia-Pacific will dominate the market by the end of forecasted period.
About Market Research Future:
At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.
MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.
In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.
Akash Anand
Market Research Future
+1 646 845 9312
email us here