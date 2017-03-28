Global Fiber Intermediates Market Analysis, Size, Trends, Share, Report and Forecast to 2022
Fiber Intermediates market has witnessed a remarkable growth in last few years due to increase demand for textile industry, automobile and plastic industry
Scope of the study
The scope of the study categorizes the Fiber intermediates market as by type, by application and by end user.
By Type
• Paraxylene
• Polyethylene
• Acrylonitrile
• ethylene glycol
• others
By Application
• Automobile
• Textile
• Petrochemicals
• Plastic Industry
• Others
By End User
• Fabrics
• Plastic cards
• Disinfectants
• synthetic fibers
• others
Key Players
• DSM Fiber Intermediates
• Reliance industries Ltd
• Invista
• Fiber Intermediate Products Company (FIPCO)
• BASF
• DOW
• Diacel Chemical industries
• Nylacast Limited Company
• Indian Petrochemical Corporation Ltd
• Dalian Richfortune Chemicals Company.
Regional Analysis
“Asia-Pacific dominates market during the forecast period”
Geographically, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the largest market for Fiber intermediates accounting more than XX% of the total market. This share is contributed more towards growth of emerging economies like China, India and South Korea, availability of raw material and huge application industry.
Brief Toc of Fiber Intermediates Market
1 Executive Summary
2 Scope of The Report
2.1 Market Definition
2.2 Scope of The Study
2.3 Markets Structure
3 Market Research Methodology
3.1 Research Process
3.2 Secondary Research
4 Market Landscape
4.1 Five Forces Analysis
4.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain of Global Fiber Intermediates Market
5 Industry Overview of Global Fiber Intermediates Market
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Growth Drivers
5.3 Impact analysis
6 Market Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Growth Trends
6.3 Impact analysis
7 Global Fiber Intermediates Market by Region
8 Global Fiber Intermediates by type
(Paraxylene, Polyethylene, acrylonitrile, ethylene glycol and others)
9 Global Fiber Intermediates Market by Application
(Textile, Automobile, Petrochemicals, Plastic Industry and others)
10. Global Fiber Intermediates Market by End user
(Fabrics, Plastic cards, Disinfectants, synthetic fibers and others)
