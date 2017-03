Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 6 % by 2022

Global Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Market Information Report by Material, by Product and By Region - Forecast to 2022

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA , INDIA , March 28, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Research Future published a half cooked research report on global plumbing fixtures & fittings market. The plumbing fixtures & fittings market is expected to grow over the CAGR of around 6% during the period 2016 to 2022.Market Highlights:The global plumbing fixtures & fittings market is majorly driven by the growth in construction activity and efforts undertaken by the consumers to replace old and less-efficient valves and showerheads with newer models that use less water. The adoption of new plumbing fixtures and fittings ensures savings on water bills. Advanced features such as sensor-operated touch less control increase convenience and improves hygiene for users. Rapid urbanization and the smart city initiatives majorly drive the growth of the plumbing fixtures & fittings market in developing nations. Key Players:The key players of Plumbing fixtures & fittings market are Geberit AG (Switzerland), Jacuzzi Inc. (U.S.), MAAX Bath Inc. (Canada), Masco Corporation (U.S.), Kohler Co. (U.S.), LIXIL Group Corporation (Japan), TOTO Ltd (Japan), Roca Sanitario, S.A. (Spain), Elkay Manufacturing Company (U.S.), Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (U.S.) and others.Market Research Analysis:Among all materials, vitreous china is expected to grow the highest as it is the most common and the most economical material for domestic fixtures such as toilet bowls, urinals, and washbasins. Properties of vitreous china such as resistance to spills and staining make it fit for use even in the wet bathroom conditions, driving modern manufacturers towards their use. It can be used on larger stand-alone tubs and kitchen fixtures.Asia-Pacific region is expected to observe healthy growth during the forecast period. The market in Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market with the increase in population and rising income that accelerates the per capita spending on construction. The plumbing fixtures and fittings market in countries such as China and India are projected to be profitable during the forecast period, owing to the rising middle-class population and the overall rise in consumer spending on plumbing products.Scope of the Report:This study provides an overview of the global plumbing fixtures & fittings market, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the Global Plumbing fixtures & fittings market by its material, product and region.By Material• Vitreous China• Metal• PlasticBy Product• Bathroom fixtures & fittings• Kitchen and Sink fixtures & fittings• Toilet fixtures & fittingsBy Region• North America• Asia-Pacific• Europe• Rest of the WorldBrief TOC for Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Market:1 Executive Summary2 Research Methodology2.1 Scope of the Study2.1.1 Definition2.1.2 Research Objective2.1.3 Assumptions2.1.4 Limitations2.2 Research Process2.2.1 Primary Research2.2.2 Secondary Research2.3 Market size Estimation2.4 Forecast Model3 Market Dynamics3.1 Market Drivers3.2 Market Inhibitors3.3 Supply/Value Chain Analysis3.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis4 Global Plumbing fixtures & fittings market, By Material4.1 Introduction4.2 Vitreous China4.3 Metal4.4 Plastic5 Global Plumbing fixtures & fittings market, By Product5.1 Introduction5.2 Bathroom fixtures & fittings5.3 Kitchen and Sink fixtures & fittings5.4 Toilet fixtures & fittingsContinue…About Market Research Future:At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. 